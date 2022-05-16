THE LEADERS of the largest party in Northern Ireland have accused the UK Government of acting "shamefully" over its handling of the post-Brexit protocol.

Following talks with Boris Johnson this afternoon, Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said there had been "no straight answers" from the Prime Minister.

Ms McDonald was speaking to journalists following the "fairly tough" meeting, which does not look to have gone down well with politicians on all sides of the political divide.

She said: "I’m sorry to report that we’ve had no straight answers really from the British Prime Minister except a confirmation of what we already knew, which is that in fact this impasse is entirely co-ordinated between themselves and the DUP, and if the DUP are acting shamefully in holding back government, well then the British Government is behaving even more shamefully."

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said there had been no proposals laid out by Mr Johnson on what exactly the UK Government plans to do to solve the problems with the trading arrangement.

The Protocol was agreed with the EU after Brexit, however the DUP has insisted it wants it removed entirely as it impedes trade between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, arguing it puts businesses at a disadvantage and adds a border within the UK rather than with the Republic of Ireland.

However Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill said this morning the protocol was "here to stay" and there had to be a way of moving past it and forming a power-sharing executive in Northern Ireland, to get the government up and running.

The DUP has refused to enter into any arrangement with Sinn Fein unless the issues it claims exist with the protocol are resolved.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting with the Prime Minister, Sinn Fein's Ms McDonald said it appeared the UK Government’s priority is “placating the DUP” and accused Mr Donaldson's party of holding the country "to ransom".

She said that suggestions the Westminster Government may be planning to break international law by ripping up the protocol were "shameful", explaining: "It seems to us absolutely extraordinary that the British Government would propose to legislate to break the law.

"It’s an extraordinary proposal and one that would amplify the bad faith with which the Tory government has conducted itself from beginning of the entire Brexit debacle."

Mr Donaldson, speaking after his meeting with Mr Johnson, said that he “set out in very clear terms” what is needed from the British Government in relation to the protocol but had not been given any firm plans yet.

He said: "We’ve waited a long time to see the Government bring forward proposals that represent action to deal with the problems caused by the Irish Sea border.”

He said that he expected Mr Johnson’s Government to “make their position clear” on the protocol later this week.

When asked whether the tabling of legislation on the protocol was enough to restore the executive, or whether legislation needed to be passed, Sir Jeffrey said: “The tabling of legislation is words. What I need is decisive action. And that means I want to see the government enacting legislation that will bring the solution that we need. But let’s see what the Government are prepared to do.”

In response to questions on whether Mr Johnson was “on the DUP’s side”, Sir Jeffrey said that the assertion was “for the fairies”, and that Mr Johnson was meeting with Stormont leaders because it is “his job to protect Northern Ireland”.

He explained: "Sinn Fein need to stop this puerile nonsense that they’ve been engaging in of late, get serious and let’s deal with serious issues, instead of this silly approach that they take of attacking everybody who doesn’t agree with them.

“The Prime Minister has a duty to resolve these issues, that is why he is here.”

Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the only way to find a solution was with "substantive" talks between the UK and EU.

Speaking in Dublin, he said: “The UK Government has issues but I can’t see any other way to resolve those issues other than through negotiations and substantive talks,” he said.

He did not rule out having a face-to-face meeting with Boris Johnson over the matter, but said that in the “first instance” there had to be a discussion between the governments in London and Brussels.