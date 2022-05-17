Unemployment in Scotland fell to a record low in the last quarter, according to latest figures.
Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the unemployment rate for those aged 16 and over between January and March this year was 3.2%, which was 0.9 percentage points down on the previous quarter.
Across the UK, the unemployment rate for that age group was 3.7%.
The employment rate for those aged 16 to 64 years rose to 75.6% north of the border, which was 1.4 percentage points up on the previous quarter.
In Scotland, there were 2.682 million people aged 16 and over in employment between January and March this year, with 88,000 in that age group unemployed.
Employment minister Richard Lochhead said: “For January to March 2022, Scotland’s estimated employment rate rose over the quarter to 75.6% while the estimated unemployment rate fell to a record low of 3.2%.
“Separate HMRC early estimates show 2.42 million payrolled employees in Scotland in April 2022, 29,000 more than in February 2020, prior to the pandemic.
“While we continue to face economic challenges, with the rising cost of living, the negative effects of Brexit and the economic impacts of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, the Scottish Government remains committed to doing all we can to help our economy recover."
Mr Lochhead added: “By delivering on the actions of the national strategy for economic transformation we will build an economy of secure, sustainable and satisfying jobs.
“In 2022/23 up to £113 million has been allocated to employability services, including £60 million for No One Left Behind and additional investment in the parental employability support fund and Tackling Child Poverty.”
He said the Scottish Government is also continuing to invest in employability and training to support young people through the Young Person’s Guarantee and those who face barriers to employment through its national employability service Fair Start Scotland.
