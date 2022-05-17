Scotland's census could still fall short of an uptake target by its extended deadline set for the end of this month, according to reports.

As of May 15, the response rate had reached 82.6 per cent rising by 2.6 percentage points over 11 days, the Scottish Sun reported.

If the current rate continues until the new deadline on May 31, uptake is expected to remain below 90 per cent.

The National Records of Scotland's (NRS) minimum targeted uptake has been put at 94 per cent to ensure the study's quality.

The survey, which is a legal requirement and could see Scots fined up to £1,000, was extended by four weeks after 600,000 households had not completed it by April 28.

At that time, 77.2 per cent of Scottish households had completed the census.

On May 4, the uptake had increased to 80 per cent, before reaching 82.6 per cent as of May 15 - up only by 2.6 per cent in 11 days.

Extending the completion date is set to cost the Scottish Government up to £10 million of extra funding.

It had previously been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic which pushed up costs to carry out the once-in-a-decade survey by more than £20m. Censuses in other parts of the UK went ahead as planned in March 2021.

Around 460,000 households have still not filled out the census in Scotland, while uptake rates in the rest of the UK reached 97 per cent.

It comes as census staff have also carried out more than 1m doorstep visits in a drive to ensure Scots complete the survey.

On Monday, Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Angus Robertson said: "It is vital that we secure as high a response rate as possible so that the census can be effective in delivering its many benefits for future public services. Census data informs how and where public money is spent on vital services, from the building of new schools and hospitals to improving transport links and understanding health needs.

“From today, households will be offered extra help to complete their census at their door by a member of our team.

"I would encourage everyone to take up this offer and fill in their census as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, Scottish Conservatives' constitution spokesman said it was "little wonder" the response rate was lagging behind after Scotland was the only UK country to push the census back to 2022.

He added: "Along with blunders like failing to update social media posts with the revised deadline, we’ve seen soaring costs and problems retaining staff beyond the original deadline."

You can complete the census online at census.gov.scot. If you need one you can get a new internet access code from the website via text, email or letter or via the call centre on 0800 030 8308. You can also complete on a paper form which can be ordered from the free helpline or online.