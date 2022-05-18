MPS are to debate a petition calling for non-binary to be an official gender.
More than 10,000 Scots were among the 140,000 who signed the petition to the UK Government, asking that it make non-binary a gender identity option on gender recognition certificates.
People who are non-binary identify as neither solely male or female, with the term used to encompass a range of gender identities which are not just 'masculine' or 'feminine'.
The petitions committee will hold the debate next week, with Tory MP Nick Fletcher being asked to open it.
The UK Government has previously stated it has no plans to reform the Gneder Recognition Act, however the Scottish Government is still intent on doing so despite criticism from some who say it could impact women's rights.
This has led to a series of accusations from people on both sides of the argument, with claims from those in support of reforming that those against it are 'transphobic'.
Those who do not wish the act to be reformed say their concerns are not being listened to and they are standing up for women's rights.
The latest petition states: “Have non binary be included as an option under the GRP (Gender Recognition Panel)/ GRC (Gender Recognition Certificate), in order to allow those identifying as non binary to be legally seen as their true gender identity. As well as having ‘Non-binary’ be seen as a valid transgender identity.”
It continues: "There is no option of ‘Non-binary’ on legal forms, ignoring members of the population.
"This requires the government to pass a law that publicly recognises ‘Non-binary’ as a part of the GRP under the Gender Recognition Act, a.k.a a legal and valid gender identity option.
"By recognising Non-binary as a valid gender identity, it would aid in the protection of Non-binary individuals against transphobic hate crimes, and would ease Gender Dysphoria experienced by Non-binary people."
Responding, the Government said last year it had "no plans" to alter the current terms for a gender recognition certificate.
In a statement, it said: "As set out in the response to the Gender Recognition Act consultation, there are no plans to make changes to the 2004 Act."
The debate will be held on Monday, May 23, at 4.30pm.
