THE SPEAKER of the House of Commons has warned MPs not to try and name the politician accused of rape.

A Tory MP in his 50s was arrested yesterday, accused of rape, sexual assault, indecent assault, abuse of a position of trust and misconduct in public office.

He has subsequently been released on bail, with police investigations ongoing.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons speaker, warned MPs of the seriousness of the situation today and said it would be "wholly inappropriate" to continue to discuss the matter while the Met Police contonue their investigation.

The MP, who has yet to be named, has been asked to stay away from the Commons while the probe continues, according to the Tory whips office.

Some within Parliament say the rules should be changed to ban MPs who are being investigated for such serious crimes from coming to the Commons at all.

Mr Hoyle told MPs: "The House will know that a member has been arrested in connection with an investigation into an allegation of very serious criminal offences.

"I understand that the member has confirmed he will not attend the House of Commons while the investigation is ongoing.

"I, the House of Commons Commission and the House service take the safety of our staff and parliamentary community as a whole very seriously and are ensuring any necessary measures are taken in respect of MPs, employees and staff.”

He continued: "While the investigation is ongoing I believe that it’d be wholly inappropriate for any further reference to be made to this matter in the House, including any attempt to name the member concerned.

"I’d appreciate your cooperation on this matter."

It is understood the allegations relate to incidents which took place in London between 2002 and 2009, in London. Scotland Yard are said to have been investigating the claims for two years before making an arrest yesterday.

In an updated statement today, the force confirmed the inquiry was continuing, adding: "In January 2020, the Met received a report relating to alleged sexual offences having been committed between 2002 and 2009.

“The offences are alleged to have occurred in London.

“An investigation is ongoing, led by officers from Central Specialist Crime.

“A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office.

“He was taken into custody and has since been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in mid-June."