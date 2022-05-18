First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has joined a range of politicians in wishing Rangers luck in the Europa League final in Seville.
Sturgeon sent her best wishes to the Glasgow team ahead of their match against German side Eintracht Frankfurt in Spain tonight.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson also offered his best wishes during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons today.
He said: "I know members across the House will want to join me in offering our best wishes to Rangers for this evening’s match in Seville."
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross also tweeted to wish Rangers “the very best of luck” for the match.
The comments come as up to 100,000 Rangers fans are expected in Seville for the game, outnumbering the German fan base who are expected to reach numbers of 50,000.
The Ibrox team's manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst urged the fans not to leave any negativity in Seville.
He said: “I think it’s not about the numbers. You can bring 50 people and they can bring chaos.
“I know we have a lot of people travelling with us and enjoying the final.
“We have to enjoy this occasion. We as managers, players, staff and fans inside and outside the stadium, it’s not often you get to reach a European final.
“It’s not just for Rangers, it’s also for Frankfurt and we have to enjoy it and make sure we are not causing any problems.
“Let the game decide who wins this game.
“One half of the people will go home really happy and the other half will go home angry but we should respect the whole city and all the people who have worked so hard to accommodate us.
“Enjoy it and don’t leave anything negative behind.”
Meanwhile, in Glasgow's George Square council staff have been seen erecting fences around statues and flower beds ahead of expected gatherings.
Memorial benches, dedicated to beloved Glaswegians, had already been removed. The council say this has been done following a request from Rangers Football Club.
Additional bins have also been installed in the city centre and around the team's stadium in Ibrox.
