WHAT can the Scottish Government do to help combat the inflating cost of living? Quite a lot actually. Nicola Sturgeon says the UK should take responsibility for galloping food and energy prices and only Westminster has the resources to address the crisis. But Scotland is not an impoverished land.

According to the Scottish Government’s own figures, “Scotland is the 14th richest country in the world in terms of GDP per head” ahead of France and the UK. The Scottish political classes would be wise to look at what they can do right now to help people on low and middle incomes keep their heads above water.