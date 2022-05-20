NICOLA Sturgeon is to hold face-to-face talks with the Sinn Fein leader Michelle O’Neill today.

Ms O’Neill is due to visit the First Minister in Edinburgh.

The pair are due to discuss “shared areas of interest, including the current cost of living crisis, the importance of the Northern Ireland Protocol negotiated with the EU and the prospects for the formation of a new Northern Ireland Executive”.

Ms O’Neill became the leader of the largest Nationalist part in the Northern Ireland Assembly earlier this month after Sinn Fein came ahead of the Unionist DUP for the first time.

On my way now to meet with First Minister of Scotland @NicolaSturgeon in Edinburgh.



We will be discussing supports for workers and families facing the cost of living crisis; the need for immediate government formation in Belfast and how we can strengthen relations moving forward — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) May 20, 2022

However the DUP has blocked Ms O’Neill from becoming First Minister by refusing to nominate its own deputy FM for the power-sharing executive.

The DUP has also blocked the legislature from resuming by refusing to elect a Speaker.