NICOLA Sturgeon is to hold face-to-face talks with the Sinn Fein leader Michelle O’Neill today.

Ms O’Neill is due to visit the First Minister in Edinburgh.

The pair are due to discuss “shared areas of interest, including the current cost of living crisis, the importance of the Northern Ireland Protocol negotiated with the EU and the prospects for the formation of a new Northern Ireland Executive”.

Ms O’Neill became the leader of the largest Nationalist part in the Northern Ireland Assembly earlier this month after Sinn Fein came ahead of the Unionist DUP for the first time.

However the DUP has blocked Ms O’Neill from becoming First Minister by refusing to nominate its own deputy FM for the power-sharing executive.

The DUP has also blocked the legislature from resuming by refusing to elect a Speaker.