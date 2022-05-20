NICOLA Sturgeon has discussed “shared challenges” Scotland and Northern Ireland face during a face-to-face meeting with Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill.

The historic meeting, which lasted just under an hour and was at the request of Ms O’Neill, saw the two leaders discuss the chaos surrounding the future of the Northern Ireland protocol, the cost-of-living crisis and efforts to form a new Northern Ireland Executive.

Ms O’Neill became the leader of the largest Nationalist party in the Northern Ireland Assembly earlier this month after Sinn Fein came ahead of the Unionist DUP for the first time.

However the DUP has blocked Ms O’Neill from becoming First Minister by refusing to nominate its own deputy FM for the power-sharing executive.

The DUP has also blocked the legislature from resuming by refusing to elect a Speaker.

Following Sinn Fein’s victory, Ms Sturgeon said the result showed that there are “big questions” around the UK’s future “as a political entity”.

The First Minister has now written to the other main political parties in Northern Ireland, including the DUP, to offer similar meetings.

Speaking after the meeting, Ms Sturgeon said: “Today’s meeting was an excellent opportunity to discuss some of the shared challenges Scotland and Northern Ireland face and I thank Michelle for reaching out and enabling us to discuss these extremely important issues in person.

“It was a particularly timely conversation which provided an update on the ongoing developments around establishing the Northern Ireland Assembly and Executive following elections earlier this month.

“We also discussed the Northern Ireland protocol – most notably the extremely concerning announcement by the UK Government that they intend to legislate to enable unilateral action to dis-apply parts of the protocol – and the incredibly damaging effects this would have in communities right across the UK.

“In a cost-of-living crisis and teetering on the edge of recession, pitching us into a trade dispute with the EU could be what tips us over.”

The First Minister added: “Intergovernmental relations are essential when it comes to tackling shared challenges and it is clear that much more needs to be done by the UK Government to ensure a rapid and effective response to the devastating cost of living crisis facing households across these islands.

"No one should ever have to make a choice between heating and eating.

“Today’s meeting was a further example of the close relationship between Scotland and Northern Ireland. In that spirit, I have written today to the leaders of the DUP and Alliance parties with an offer to meet to discuss these important matters.”

After about the prospect of a border poll in Northern Ireland and a second referendum on Scottish independence, the Northern Irish first minister designate, said: "We’re both nationalist first minister and we both want to see an agenda for change.

"But ultimately it will be the people of Scotland and at home in Ireland that will decide any constitutional position in the future."

Ms O’Neill added: “The historic bonds between Scotland and the island of Ireland go back centuries.

“We enjoy a long and enduring affinity as neighbours and friends. Moving forward we will strengthen the bonds that tie us.”

But the Scottish Conservatives have raised concerns at the meeting, despite Boris Johnson holding talks with Sinn Fein including Ms O’Neill in recent days.

Scottish Conservative shadow secretary for constitution, external affairs and culture, Donald Cameron, said: "People across Scotland – including those who support independence – will be concerned about Nicola Sturgeon’s eager embrace of Michelle O’Neill and Sinn Fein.

"For many, the party’s associations will be far from the ‘civic nationalism’ that Nicola Sturgeon claims to champion, but it seems that the SNP will work with anyone so long as they support the break-up of the UK.

“It's important to remember that in every intervention the SNP makes, it does so with the intention of only one selfish and damaging goal."