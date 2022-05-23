BUSINESSES should be compensated for post-Brexit preparations which have now been delayed or scrapped,the SNP has demanded.

Companies have shelled out millions in anticipation of more stringent checks after the UK left the EU, only for processes to be postponed, according to the party's Drew Hendry MP.

Mr Hendry, the SNP's shadow international trade secretary, said firms have employed consultants, upgraded computers and installed new systems to get ready for Brexit, and said they have never needed to use them.

He has described the advice from the UK Government as a "colossal waste of money" for companies, and is now calling for Westminster to compensate firms.

The MP for Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey said: "Many businesses have done the right thing by following the UK government’s advice to prepare for post-Brexit import checks, going at great lengths and financial cost to employ consultants, install software and set up physical infrastructure.

“It turns out the UK government’s advice to businesses has resulted in nothing more than a colossal waste of money and resources for firms already struggling with Brexit induced trade losses and the knock on effect of the cost of living crisis. "

Last month, Brexit opportunities secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg announced that plans to bring in more import controls on goods coming from the EU will not be brought in this year, as had been originally planned.

He said the change had been made as it would " be wrong to impose new administrative burdens and risk disruption at ports and to supply chains" due to the impact of "rising costs caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine and in energy prices."

Mr Rees-Mogg claimed the delay to the import controls would be "saving British businesses up to £1 billion in annual costs".

However Mr Hendry said the claim is "nonsense" as firms have already shelled out to prepare for these extra checks.

He continued: "The UK government has a cheek to suggest scrapping checks will save businesses money when many of them have already forked out tens of millions of pounds preparing for them and have taken a post-Brexit trade hammering, with absolutely no compensation.

“Firms shouldn’t be expected to bear the brunt of the Tories’ ideological Brexit crusade, nor should they be punished for following government advice - every company that has seen losses as a result of either must be compensated in full by the UK Government. Brexit is their mess and they should pay the costs."

The Herald contacted the department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy for comment but did not receive any response.