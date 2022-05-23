A LIBERAL Democrat MP has tabled a motion in an attempt to force the government to publish minutes of a controversial meeting.
North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain, the party's chief whip, has put forward a 'humble address' motion which, if passed, would see the minutes of a meeting between Boris Johnson and Sue Gray made public.
So far the government and Ms Gray's team have been divided over who arranged the meeting, and what was discussed, when it took place several weeks ago.
Critics say it casts doubt on the independence of Ms Gray's upcoming report into partygate, and could be an indication of the government attempting to influence her findings.
READ MORE: Cabinet minister Nadim Zahawi squirms over 'sleekit' Sue Gray meeting
Ms Chamberlain said: "The public would be rightly angry if it turns out Boris Johnson put pressure on Sue Gray to water down her report into illegal Downing Street parties. A lack of transparency at this pivotal moment risks undermining the entire inquiry.
“Johnson repeatedly stood up in Parliament and said this report would be completely independent, and would provide answers about the rule-breaking parties in Number 10.
“We deserve to know whether this meeting really was an attempt to turn the report into a Downing Street stitch-up.
“If the Government refuses to release the minutes of this meeting, then Liberal Democrats will use powers in Parliament to force them to.”
The motion will be laid in Parliament today, and will also call for the publication of all contact between the Prime Minister and Ms Gray during the course of her partygate probe.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel