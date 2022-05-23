A LIBERAL Democrat MP has tabled a motion in an attempt to force the government to publish minutes of a controversial meeting.

North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain, the party's chief whip, has put forward a 'humble address' motion which, if passed, would see the minutes of a meeting between Boris Johnson and Sue Gray made public.

So far the government and Ms Gray's team have been divided over who arranged the meeting, and what was discussed, when it took place several weeks ago.

Critics say it casts doubt on the independence of Ms Gray's upcoming report into partygate, and could be an indication of the government attempting to influence her findings.

Ms Chamberlain said: "The public would be rightly angry if it turns out Boris Johnson put pressure on Sue Gray to water down her report into illegal Downing Street parties. A lack of transparency at this pivotal moment risks undermining the entire inquiry.

“Johnson repeatedly stood up in Parliament and said this report would be completely independent, and would provide answers about the rule-breaking parties in Number 10.

“We deserve to know whether this meeting really was an attempt to turn the report into a Downing Street stitch-up.

“If the Government refuses to release the minutes of this meeting, then Liberal Democrats will use powers in Parliament to force them to.”

The motion will be laid in Parliament today, and will also call for the publication of all contact between the Prime Minister and Ms Gray during the course of her partygate probe.