NICOLA Sturgeon has urged Scots to get their Covid jags saying the virus has left her “knocked for six”.

The First Minister tested positive on Friday, saying she was experiencing "mild symptoms" and would follow government guidance to work from home for the next few days.

However, on Monday morning, the SNP leader said she was still struggling.

Taking to Twitter, Ms Sturgeon said: “Thanks for all the well wishes. The virus has really knocked me for six the past couple of days. So while I hope to be back fighting fit v soon, I’m having to stay at home for now.

“Once again - this time from personal experience - please do get all doses of vaccine if you haven’t already. Covid can be nasty and vaccination protects against much more serious illness. Right now, I’m feeling extremely grateful for that.”

It is not clear how the First Minister picked up the virus. Last week, she took part in a number of events during a trip to Washington DC. She was in the Scottish Parliament on Thursday for First Minister’s Questions and then met with Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O'Neill at Bute House on Friday.

Sinn Féin has since confirmed that Ms O'Neill has tested negative.

According to the most recent figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), there were about 104,400 positive cases in Scotland in the week up to 13 May - that's about one in 45 people.

Around 10 per cent of the population is currently unvaccinated.

It is a milestone week for Ms Sturgeon. On Thursday she will overtake Alex Salmond to become Scotland’s longest-serving First Minister.