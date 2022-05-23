A LIBDEM councillor has been nominated by the SNP to become Edinburgh’s new lord provost as a deal to run the city will be put out to Green members to be approved tomorrow.

The SNP and Greens have finalised a deal to form administration on Edinburgh City Council, subject to approval.

An agreement was finalised over the weekend and will go to local Scottish Greens party members on Tuesday night for a decision on whether to proceed.

If approved, it is believed the SNP and Greens will put forward a joint list of appointments to senior council jobs including council leader ahead of Thursday’s full council meeting.

The SNP, who is the largest party on the council following the local elections, has formally nominated LibDem group leader Robert Albridge, the longest-serving councillor on the authority, to replace the SNP’s Frank Ross at lord provost.

The LibDems doubled their councillors from six to 12 at the election and along with the SNP on 19, so other parties would still need to back the move. Mr Aldridge has more than three decades of experience.

Adam McVey, leader of the SNP on Edinburgh City Council said: “We have worked hard with the Green group to develop a coalition proposal which delivers on both our manifestos, and will make our city fairer, greener and more inclusive.

“If our joint proposal is approved on Tuesday by Green branch members, we believe we can form an administration that will meet the challenges we face as a city and deliver on our promises to residents.”

He added: “But we also recognise that as a minority administration we will need to work constructively. As a long-standing and experienced councillor we think Robert would be an excellent choice for civic leader. He will facilitate respectful dialogue between councillors which will be needed to help us reach consensus.

“He has worked cross-party in the past to deliver the best outcomes for our city. So we would like to start building that much needed consensus now, by backing him to become the lord provost.”