CHURCH of Scotland ministers will be able to conduct same-sex marriages after the General Assembly backed a change in policy by 274 votes to 136.

The reform to Kirk law comes after a long and at times angry debate, with opponents calling the reform “unbiblical”.

However, speaking before the vote, Rev Scott Rennie, who is in a same-sex marriage, urged the assembly to "support the deliverance."

He said: "I want to say that marriage is a wonderful thing. My marriage to my husband Dave nurtures my life and my ministry.

"I couldn't be a minister without his love and support. It is much the same as opposite-sex marriage in its joys and its glories."

Rev Phil Gunn, minister of Rosskeen Parish Church in Alness, in Ross and Cromarty, told the assembly that the Kirk "stating loud and clear that the Bible, God's word, is no longer our authority, that it's okay for us to pick and choose what we like and ignore the rest, that it is okay for us to rewrite Scripture so that it looks good in the eyes of a society that already thinks we are hypocrites".

The new Kirk legislation states that no minister will be compelled to perform a same-sex wedding or be involved in the arrangements against their will.

New liturgy will be drawn up for those ministers who are happy to apply to become celebrants of same-sex marriage.

Last year, the assembly voted to approve draft legislation to “allow ministers of Word and Sacrament and deacons to marry same-sex couples if they wish.”

However, the church’s Barrier Act means that any significant change in Kirk law requires the approval of a majority of the 42 presbyteries

A report prepared for the General Assembly revealed that 29 were in favour while 12 were against.

Former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson welcomed the vote: “Delighted to see that the general assembly of the Church of Scotland has voted for ministers to be able to conduct same-sex weddings. Thanks to those who have shown grace and care as the church edged closer and closer to this point.”

Green MSP Ross Greer tweeted: "Love wins!"

He added: "The @churchscotland General Assembly has just voted 2:1 in favour of allowing our ministers to conduct same-sex marriages! A wonderful moment a long time coming."

It is thought the first same-sex ceremonies could happen within weeks.





