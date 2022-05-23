A SERIES of bombshell photographs of a party in Downing Street appear to cast doubt on the Prime Minister's claims that he did not know of any rulebreaking during lockdown.
The four images, obtained by ITV news, show Boris Johnson in Downing Street with eight other staff, raising a toast.
The broadcaster said the images were taken on November 13, 2020 at a leaving party for former No.10 comms chief Lee Cain.
The event was one of those for which attendees received fines, although the Prime Minister did not. Questions are now being asked of the Met Police about their decisions for issuing fines.
The PM's red box can be seen beside him, while he stands in front of a coffee table laden with open bottles of alcohol.
He appears to be making a toast, holding half a glass of fizz surrounded by eight aides standing close together.
At the time, it was prohibited to meet socially indoors unless with people from your own household.
EXCL: @ITVNews has obtained pictures of Boris Johnson drinking at a No10 party during lockdown in November 2020.— Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) May 23, 2022
The photos cast fresh doubt on the PM's repeated claims he was unaware of rule-breaking in No10 during the pandemic.
See all images here:https://t.co/sUJiWpxqmm pic.twitter.com/iXopuPIQu7
Mr Johnson told the Commons after this event that he did not believe there was any rule breaking in Downing Street during the pandemic, there were no parties and the rules were followed "at all times".
On December 8, 2021, Mr Johnson was asked about parties in No.10 after the Allegra Stratton video emerged where she appeared to joke about law-breaking.
He said: "I can understand how infuriating it must be to think that the people who have been setting the rules have not been following the rules, because I was also furious to see that clip. I apologise unreservedly for the offence that it has caused up and down the country, and I apologise for the impression that it gives.
"I repeat that I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken. That is what I have been repeatedly assured."
The bombshell images would appear to contradict these statements, unless the Prime Minister did not know he was breaking lockdown laws which he had imposed.
A No 10 spokesperson said: “The Cabinet Office and the Met Police have had access to all information relevant to their investigations, including photographs. The Met have concluded their investigation and Sue Gray will publish her report in the coming days, at which point the Prime Minister will address Parliament in full.”
