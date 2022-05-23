THE PRIME Minister told MPs that there was "no party" on the same date he is pictured attending one.

Mr Johnson's statements to Parliament will be probed by the Commons priviledges committee after claims he has misled MPs about his knowledge of partygate.

However the images, obtained by ITV news, were taken of a party on November 13, 2020, to mark the departure of former No.10 Comms chief Lee Cain.

Mr Johnson can be seen holding a glass of fizz and making a toast, in front of a table with several bottles of alcohol.

In the same room are at least eight aides gathered closely together.

Mr Johnson repeatedly told MPs and the public that the rules had been followed "at all times" in No.10, and he was "assured" no rules had been broken.

At PMQs last December, Labour MP Catherine West asked the PM if there was a party in No.10 on November 13 - the date the photographs were taken.

Mr Johnson replied: "No, but I am sure that whatever happened, the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times."

He said this despite evidence now emerging of a party, which he attended, and for which people received police fines.

SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford MP said: "These pictures clearly show, as the police investigation concluded, that parties did indeed take place at Downing Street during lockdown, and that the Prime Minister was there. It is sickening.

"Boris Johnson told us firstly that no parties took place during lockdown, then he said he wasn't at them and that he was angry about them. He is a serial liar and cannot be allowed to get away with it.

"It is truly a disgrace that Tory MPs are keeping him in Downing Street – he demeans the office that he holds. It is time for them to do the decent thing, for once, and get rid of him. This charlatan should be an ex-Prime Minister by now."

Angela Rayner, Labour's Deputy Leader, said: "While the British public were making huge sacrifices, Boris Johnson was breaking the law.

"Boris Johnson said repeatedly that he knew nothing about law-breaking – there’s no doubt now, he lied. Boris Johnson made the rules, and then broke them.

"The Prime Minister has demeaned his office. The British people deserve better. While Labour has a plan for tackling the cost-of-living crisis, Tory MPs are too busy defending the indefensible actions of Boris Johnson."