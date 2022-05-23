SCOTTISH Conservative leader Douglas Ross has called on the Prime Minister to explain himself after a series of photographs emerged of him at a lockdown-busting party.

The photographs, obtained by ITV News, have sparked outrage among opposition politicians who have issued fresh calls for Mr Johnson to resign.

Mr Ross initially called for the PM to quit when the partygate saga first emerged, and then u-turned when the war in Ukraine began and said it was not the right time for a leadership contest.

Despite withdrawing his letter of no confidence to the 1922 committee, Mr Ross has continued to be critical of the Prime Minister's behaviour.

After the publication of the latest images today, he said: "These images will rightly make people across the country very angry.

“The Prime Minister must outline why he believes this behaviour was acceptable. To most, these pictures seem unjustifiable and wrong."

Anas Sarwar, Scottish Labour leader, said it was now time for Mr Johnson to quit.

He said: "This proves that Boris Johnson lied to Parliament and lied to the people.

"He has been taking us all for fools.

"No more excuses, no more lies, and no more false equivalences – Boris Johnson has to go."