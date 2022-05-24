Controversial proposals to reform the process by which transgender people are legally recognised in their preferred gender are opposed by most of the people who responded to a Holyrood committee.

The Scottish Parliament’s Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee received more than 11,000 submissions when it asked for views on the Scottish Government’s plans.

After duplicate submissions were removed, analysis was carried out on 10,800 of these – with the results showing 59% disagreed with the overall purpose of the proposals.

Meanwhile, fewer than two fifths (38%) of those who responded said they agreed with the Bill, while 3% did not know.

It comes as the committee scrutinises proposals from the Scottish Government, which set out to speed up the time it takes for someone to obtain a gender recognition certificate.

The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill cuts the length of time a person has to live in their acquired gender before applying from two years to three months – though they would then have to go through a mandatory three-month “reflection period” before confirming if they want to go ahead with their application.

If passed, it would also lower the age at which trans people can obtain the document from 18 to 16.

Those opposed to the proposals highlighted concerns about the impact such changes could have on women’s sports, as well as on the loss of single sex spaces, including in hospitals, prisons and women’s refuges as well as in toilets and changing rooms.

Here there was a fear that “predatory males” could apply for a gender recognition certificate to allow them to “gain access” to women’s spaces.

Opponents also raised concerns that young people could make “life-altering” decisions at too early an age.

Supporters of the legislation, meanwhile, noted that it made the process of obtaining a gender recognition certificate “more straight forward” and less “intrusive” for trans people.

They insisted it would not impact on women’s rights saying that, instead, the Bill seeks to bring the process of obtaining a certificate “in line with other legal documents” such as “driving licences, passports and changes to bank accounts”.

And they described the Bill as being a “step forward” for the rights of LGBTI people.

When the legislation was published in March this year, Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison stressed: “This Bill does not introduce any new rights for trans people. It is about simplifying and improving the process for a trans person to gain legal recognition, which has been a right for 18 years.”

A protest against gender law reform in London

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We will continue to work to reach consensus on our Bill which will reform the process by which a trans person can gain legal recognition.

“We know that for some with deeply held views against the reforms they have wanted to make their views heard to the committee.

“We held two public consultations on our proposed changes which received thousands of responses. The first consultation showed that 60% of respondents were in favour of the reform. The second consultation took a qualitative approach to the draft Bill itself.

“An independent survey conducted earlier this year for the BBC also found that 57% of people polled in Scotland thought it should be easier to get a gender recognition certificate.

“The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill was introduced in March and it is now with Parliament to scrutinise and consider.”