HOUSEHOLD fuel bills are set to rise by at least £800 at the next price cap review.
The head of the energy regulator Ofgem has told MPs he will write to Rishi Sunak, recommending the next rate be set at around £2800.
This would come into effect in October, raising bills from the current cap of £1971.
The eye-watering rise will be hard to stomach for consumers, with many people already struggling to pay their bills and buy food as the cost of living soars.
Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley told the the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee today that that the regulator is expecting an energy price cap in October “in the region of £2,800”.
He said: "I am afraid to say conditions have worsened in the global gas market since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Gas prices are higher and highly volatile. At times they have now reached over 10 times their normal level
“I know this is a very distressing time for customers but I do need to be clear with this committee, with customers and with the government about the likely price implications for October.
“Therefore later today I will be writing to the Chancellor to give him our latest estimates of the price cap uplift.
“This is uncertain, we are only part way through the price cap window, but we are expecting a price cap in October in the region of £2,800.”
The energy boss apologised for failings in the past, which he said could have prevented suppliers going bust.
He also warned that there could be further price rises in future if Russia chose to disrupt gas supplies.
Mr Brearley said: "The price changes we have seen in the gas market are genuinely a once-in-a-generation event not seen since the oil crisis of the 1970s.
“In any conceivable circumstances there would have been supplier failure.
“However, it is clear to me and it is clear to the current Ofgem board that, looking over all of our institution’s history, had financial controls been in place sooner we’d have likely seen fewer suppliers exit the market, and for that on behalf of Ofgem and its board I would like to apologise.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here