IN any normal week the parliamentary findings on Britain’s handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan would surely still be dominating the news agenda.
But when it comes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the ongoing Partygate scandal it must seem like there is no such thing as a normal week.
But the Foreign Affairs Select Committee report deserves more attention than it has perhaps received. Because, if anything, it shows up the utter inadequacy and failures of Johnson and his ministers and, more worryingly, how that is staining government as a whole.
Because the report is an utterly damning indictment of an operation that through its incompetence, lack of planning and failure of leadership betrayed UK allies and put many lives in danger.
The report not only points out the Foreign Office's inadequacies, but also how it tried to cover them up. Answers provided by the Foreign Office to the committee were, the report found, “in our judgment … at best intentionally evasive, and often deliberately misleading.”
The committee, chaired by Tory MP Tom Tugendhat, even went so far as to say that the senior civil servant in charge of the Foreign Office, Sir Philip Barton, should consider his position.
As for the then Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, well, he doesn’t come out of it well. He had one conversation with the British ambassador in Kabul in the two weeks before the city fell, was on holiday when Kabul fell, as were the Prime Minister, Lord Ahmad, the Minister for Afghanistan and Sir Philip Barton.
Sir Philip didn’t return until August 26, the day the civilian evacuation ended. If he had any sense of shame, he would have resigned by now. But then if he had any sense of shame he would have resigned last August. Raab too, come to that.
What the report tells us, most worryingly however, is that this was not a failure of a few politicians or senior officials. This was a wholesale failure of governance. When the US announced that it was going to withdraw from Afghanistan in February 2021 it didn’t prompt the Foreign Office to plan ahead. It seems it hoped that the US would change its mind. What planning it did came too late and was too slow. It was also inadequate and frankly incompetent. Emails from desperate people were not read. Sensitive documents were left behind, as were many of the people who helped the British efforts in Afghanistan. Nearly a year on and many of them are still waiting for visas. Who knows how many have been killed?
The committee’s report is a catalogue of governmental inadequacy, arrogance, incompetence and a shocking dereliction of duty. In that, I’m afraid, it is also a reflection of the man in charge. In its laziness, lack of planning, optimism bias and mendaciousness the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan is a mirror image of the Prime Minister’s own failings. It should worry us that Johnsonism seems to be contagious.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here