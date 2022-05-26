YOU know what it’s like. You wait ages for a bus to come along and then a whole bunch come at once and crush your soul.

Deputising for Nicola Sturgeon at FMQs, John Swinney was forced to stare in horror at the underside of a metaphorical fleet of 63-seaters.

The First Minister had been “knocked for six” by Covid. He was knocked down by coaches. It was bedlam from the off.

Douglas Ross used Ms Sturgeon’s absence to torture the deputy FM about his role in the CalMac ferries fiasco, something he’d refused to face Holyrood about before. As soon as the Tory leader raised the subject, Nat MSPs started hooting like tugboats.

“Members! We are just beginning this session… and I would be very grateful if we could hear the question,” jumped in presiding officer Alison Johnstone.

There was then some mystifying stuff about email snippets from 2015, before Mr Ross was pulled up for calling Mr Swinney “Honest John”. Mmm. Sarcasm, methinks.

“Mr Ross, we will desist from using nicknames in the chamber,” said Joyless Johnstone.

When he changed track to ScotRail, Mr Swinney jumped on his opponent.

“When a political leader changes the topic of their question during FMQs, that’s an indication they’re in trouble,” he declared. “That’s exactly where Douglas Ross is.”

Anas Sarwar went on trains too, asking how many replacement buses had been put on to help people cope with the 700 service cuts a day due to the industrial dispute.

Correctly suspecting the answer ‘none’, Mr Swinney tried to talk about drivers instead.

The Scottish Labour leader walloped him again by bringing up the 28 chauffeur-driven cars free to SNP and Green ministers while the plebs are cold, wet and trainless.

Shouldn’t he and other ministers hand back the keys till the dispute is over?

The deputy FM, whose long hours not taking dubious decisions mean he is too busy for public transport, leaped back as if the question were an electric rail.

The Scottish Government had doubled the Scottish child payment, he burbled. It was giving the needy more than Labour-run Wales. Helping folks with council tax.

Labour MSPs chuckled in delight. Didn’t Mr Swinney just tell everyone that when a leader changes the subject at FMQs they’re in trouble? Honestly, John…

The coup de grace came from Green Ariane Burgess, with what would ordinarily have been an innocent bit of sucking up to the bosses.

How is the Scottish “celebrating Scottish bus week,” she asked.

The opposition benches erupted. Certainly not with replacement buses.

Mr Swinney knew he was done for.

As he read from his script, every word was like a 16-wheeler thundering overhead.

“I am pleased to support the first ever Scottish bus week,” he almost cried. “And to celebrate the many environmental, economic and social benefits that buses provide.”

Uproar reigned. “The Scottish Government has put buses at the heart of Scotland’s just transition,” he went on, cheeks red as tail-lights.

“I urge all members to join us in supporting Scottish bus week and encourage more people to travel by bus.”

He has sensibly wished Ms Sturgeon a speedy recovery.