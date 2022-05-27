A HOME Office minister has resigned from Boris Johnson’s Government after the Sue Gray partygate report – insisting a “deep mistrust” has been created by the scandal.

Paul Holmes, who is a Parliamentary Private Secretary under Home Secretary Priti Patel, has quit over the partygate scandal of lockdown-busting gatherings at Downing Street.

Ms Gray’s report found that Mr Johnson and his staff repeatedly held gatherings in No.10 during the pandemic, despite it being against the laws set by the UK Government.

She added that senior leaders “must bear responsibility for this culture” which allowed this to happen.

The PM has insisted he will survive the bombshell report, but Mr Holmes, who is the Conservative MP for Eastleigh, has labelled the revelations in the document as “disappointing and unacceptable”.

He said: “It is right that the Prime Minister apologised to staff.

“It clearly showed a culture in Number 10 that was distasteful, and I am glad that there have been several reforms that Sue Gray has welcomed.”

Boris Johnson and Paul Holmes

But the now former minister added: “It is clear to me that a deep mistrust in both the Government and the Conservative Party has been created by these events, something that pains me personally as someone who always tries to represent Eastleigh and its people with integrity.

“It is distressing to me that this work on your behalf has been tarnished by the toxic culture that seemed to have permeated Number 10.

“Over the last few weeks this distress has led me to conclude that I want to continue to focus solely on my efforts in being your Member of Parliament and the campaigns that are important to you. That is why I have now resigned from my governmental responsibilities as a Parliamentary Private Secretary at the Home Office.”

But the Prime Minister has insisted he will survive the growing number of MPs calling for his resignation over the fiasco.

The PM said he had been “exhaustive” in responding to the concerns surrounding the raucous lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street.

Former minister Stephen Hammond said he “cannot and will not defend the indefensible” as he suggested he had submitted a letter formally calling for a no confidence vote.

But Mr Johnson told reporters during a visit to Stockton-on-Tees that he is confident he has enough support within his party.

He said: “Yes, but I think I gave some pretty vintage and exhaustive answers on all that subject the other day in the House of Commons and then in a subsequent press conference.”

He sought to further deflect questions when pressed on why he tolerated the culture that saw staff drink so much they were sick, became involved in altercations and abused security and cleaning staff.

“If you look at the answers in the House of Commons over more than two hours, I think you’ll be able to see I answered that very, very extensively,” Mr Johnson said.