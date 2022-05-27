A HOME Office minister has resigned from Boris Johnson’s Government after the Sue Gray partygate report – insisting a “deep mistrust” has been created by the scandal.
Paul Holmes, who is a Parliamentary Private Secretary under Home Secretary Priti Patel, has quit over the partygate scandal of lockdown-busting gatherings at Downing Street.
Ms Gray’s report found that Mr Johnson and his staff repeatedly held gatherings in No.10 during the pandemic, despite it being against the laws set by the UK Government.
She added that senior leaders “must bear responsibility for this culture” which allowed this to happen.
The PM has insisted he will survive the bombshell report, but Mr Holmes, who is the Conservative MP for Eastleigh, has labelled the revelations in the document as “disappointing and unacceptable”.
He said: “It is right that the Prime Minister apologised to staff.
“It clearly showed a culture in Number 10 that was distasteful, and I am glad that there have been several reforms that Sue Gray has welcomed.”
But the now former minister added: “It is clear to me that a deep mistrust in both the Government and the Conservative Party has been created by these events, something that pains me personally as someone who always tries to represent Eastleigh and its people with integrity.
“It is distressing to me that this work on your behalf has been tarnished by the toxic culture that seemed to have permeated Number 10.
“Over the last few weeks this distress has led me to conclude that I want to continue to focus solely on my efforts in being your Member of Parliament and the campaigns that are important to you. That is why I have now resigned from my governmental responsibilities as a Parliamentary Private Secretary at the Home Office.”
But the Prime Minister has insisted he will survive the growing number of MPs calling for his resignation over the fiasco.
The PM said he had been “exhaustive” in responding to the concerns surrounding the raucous lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street.
Former minister Stephen Hammond said he “cannot and will not defend the indefensible” as he suggested he had submitted a letter formally calling for a no confidence vote.
But Mr Johnson told reporters during a visit to Stockton-on-Tees that he is confident he has enough support within his party.
He said: “Yes, but I think I gave some pretty vintage and exhaustive answers on all that subject the other day in the House of Commons and then in a subsequent press conference.”
He sought to further deflect questions when pressed on why he tolerated the culture that saw staff drink so much they were sick, became involved in altercations and abused security and cleaning staff.
“If you look at the answers in the House of Commons over more than two hours, I think you’ll be able to see I answered that very, very extensively,” Mr Johnson said.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel