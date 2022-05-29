By Kathleen Nutt

THE Scottish Green MSP Ross Greer has criticised the significant spending on events to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this week while millions of Britons face a cost of living crisis.

Mr Greer, who represents the west of Scotland, said the huge expenditure made him feel "deeply uneasy".

A series of events are being held this week in London including The Queen's Birthday Parade, Trooping the Colour, on Thursday, a service of thanksgiving in St Paul's Cathedral to be attended by the royal family on Friday and a "Platinum Party at the Palace concert" hosted by the BBC on Saturday.

Former Supremes singer Diana Ross is to headline the special BBC concert bringing the event to a close.

The singer will be one of the centrepieces of the Jubilee concert, which will be staged on a vast circular platform on the Victoria Memorial. Other acts include Queen, which will evoke memories of Brian May playing God Save The Queen on the roof of Buckingham Palace for the Golden Jubilee in 2002. Duran Duran and Andrea Bocelli have also signed up.

Mr Greer, who is his party's spokesman for International Development and External Affairs, Education and Skills, and Culture and Media, said: “It makes me deeply uneasy that vast sums of public money will be spent on the Jubilee at the same time as millions of families are pushed to breaking point by the cost of living crisis.

"I respect people who hold a different point of view and don’t begrudge them their celebrations, but the Scottish Greens believe passionately that in a healthy democracy the people should choose their head of state, and that individuals should be accountable to those who elected them.”

A further concert is to take place, reportedly costing £15m on Sunday in front of Buckingham Palace. It is understood the money has been raised from corporate sponsors and individuals.

On February 6 this year the Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne.

To celebrate the anniversary, events are taking place throughout the year, culminating in a four day UK bank holiday weekend from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5.

MSPs are expected to pay tribute to the Queen in Holyrood on Wednesday.