NADINE Dorries has been asked to define “British” in a row over the UK Government’s plans to create a “new golden age of British TV."

Angus Robertson, the Scottish Culture Secretary has written to his counterpart in Westminster, to express “serious concerns” about the Broadcasting White Paper.

He warned it could have “hugely detrimental effects” on Scotland’s screen sectors.

Ms Dorries announced the white paper at the end of April, saying it would “revamp decades-old laws to help our public service broadcasters (PSBs) compete in the internet age and usher in a new golden age for British TV and radio.”

It set out plans to overhaul the media landscape in the UK, including, controversially, the privatisation of Channel 4.

In his letter, Mr Robertson said selling off the station would “damage its current remit to deliver new and experimental programmes and to reach and represent diverse audiences.”

He warned that it could “have a serious adverse impact on independent production companies across the UK, including in Scotland.”

“It seems to me that privatisation is a very significant and entirely unnecessary risk, and I ask you what assurances the UK Government is able to give that the consequent risks to Scotland’s creative industries will be mitigated.”

Other measures in the white paper include reforming the rules around "public service content".

Currently, BBC, ITV, STV, Channel 4, S4C and Channel 5 are bound by fourteen purposes and objectives which dictate the types of shows they have to broadcast.

The white paper will see these replaced with a new, shorter remit, “with a new definition of what it means to be a PSB and a focus on creating distinctive shows which reflect British culture, support domestic film and TV production, and provide impartial and accurate news.”

Mr Robertson told the Culture Secretary: “We will be keen to see how the UK Government intends to define ‘British’ in this context, noting the importance of reflecting Scotland’s many cultures, including the valuable contribution that New Scots make to our country’s cultural tapestry.”

Other proposals include Ofcom being given powers to regulate streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney + and Amazon Prime, and major sporting events, such as the World Cup and Wimbledon, being made an exclusive public service broadcasters (PSB) benefit.

The Cabinet Secretary told Ms Dorries that the Scottish Government were broadly supportive of these measures.

A DCMS spokesperson said: "This letter is rhetoric heavy, but fact light and written for the sole purpose of being briefed to the media.

"In reality, our proposals will allow Channel 4 to access greater investment to grow and create more great programming and serve all audiences of the UK.

"Channel 4 has excellent relationships with independent producers across the country, including in Scotland, and there is no reason this should change.

"Its existing obligations to produce regional content outside London and England will still be in place regardless of who owns it."