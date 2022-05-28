Boris Johnson has committed to working with Western allies to break the Russian “despicable blockade” on Ukrainian ports, in an effort to "avert a global food crisis”.
The Prime Minister spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday morning about international efforts to put a stop to the blockade of major southern port Odesa on the Black Sea.
Supplies of food and grain from Ukraine have been stopped since Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded, as the Russian navy blockades Odesa.
Millions of metric tons of grain are sitting in silos in the port city and other Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea.
As the "bread basked of Europe", Ukraine was one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil.
The Russian invasion and Moscow’s mining of the access to the southern ports has halted much of that flow, endangering world food supplies.
Giving details of the phone call, a No 10 spokeswoman said: “The leaders spoke about Putin’s despicable blockade of Odesa, Ukraine’s biggest shipping port.
“The Prime Minister outlined to President Zelensky the intensive work taking place with international partners to find ways to resume the export of grain from Ukraine to avert a global food crisis.
“He said that the UK would work with G7 partners to push for urgent progress.
“The leaders agreed next steps and the imperative for Russia to relax its blockade and allow safe shipping lanes.”
Earlier this week, the Mr Johnson said the West was supporting the Ukrainians to demine the Black Sea and reopen international shipping lanes.
In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, the Prime Minister said the Royal Navy would not be able to play any part in minesweeping the Black Sea, as the Montreux Convention restricts the movement of warships through the Turkish Straits.
But he said efforts were being made to aid Kyiv in finding solutions to the problem.
He said: “I think there is an absolutely appalling situation, which is when so much of the world is facing food price inflation, if not actual shortages of food, caused by what’s going on in Ukraine, caused by Putin’s war of choice.
“He decided to invade Ukraine, he had no reason to do it and it is he who is making it difficult to get 25 million tons of grain from those Black Sea ports, particularly from Odesa.
“Twenty-five million tons is equivalent to the entire grain consumption of the poorest countries in the world, and we’ve got to get it out.”
Russia has suggested the blockade could be relaxed in return for international sanctions being eased but Mr Johnson said president Vladimir Putin was “completely not to be trusted”.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here