DOUGLAS Ross will today urge MSPs of all parties to back his plan for a “game-changing” law to tackle Scotland’s drugs death crisis.

The Scottish Tory leader will lodge his final proposal for a Right to Recovery Bill at Holyrood after the idea was supported by 77 per cent of respondents in a recent public consultation.

If it is backed by 18 other MSPs from at least two parties, and provided the Scottish Government is not planning similar legislation, it will become a formal Bill.

A record 1,339 people in Scotland died from drug misuse in 2020, up 5 per cent on 2019, though recent figures have shown a slight decline.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon admitted in last year's Holyrood election her government had "taken its eye off the ball" on the problem.

Mr Ross’s proposal would create a legal right to receive potentially life-saving treatment and support including residential rehabilitation.

Addiction experts were consulted on the idea.

Mr Ross said “radical but practical” action was needed to tackle drug deaths in Scotland.

He said: “Scotland has the worst record in Europe for drug deaths. This is a national tragedy that ought to shame the SNP Government who have presided over the huge rise in numbers.

“There is no one silver bullet in the fight against drug and alcohol deaths but I firmly believe Right to Recovery can be a game-changer.

“It has been drafted with the help of those with lived experience of addiction, and it will tackle one of the biggest obstacles to recovery those with addictions face: the scarcity of treatment available.

“Today it moves another step closer to the statute book, when I formally submit the final proposal to parliament.

“I would urge MSPs from across the parliament to back Right to Recovery. The current approach to drug and alcohol addiction clearly isn’t working, so radical but common sense action is required – and this Bill is that.

“The response to it from stakeholders – including charities, support groups, tenants’ associations and churches – was overwhelmingly positive at the consultation stage. Now it’s time for us politicians to get it enacted.”

SNP drugs policy minister Angela Constance has said will study the proposed legislation .

“I have an open mind about whether, at some point, we need to legislate,” she said.