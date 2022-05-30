COMPANIES would be banned from destroying unsold goods as part of widespread plans by the Scottish Government to eliminate waste.
SNP and Greens ministers have launched a consultation on an upcoming Circular Economy Bill alongside a waste route map.
The Scottish Government has faced criticism of delays to the plans. Minsiters first pledged to bring forward a circular economy bill in 2019 – but the plans were put on hold due to the pandemic.
Tough 2025 targets set for Scotland include ending the landfilling of biodegradable municipal waste, reducing the percentage of all waste sent to landfill to 5 per cent and recycling 70% of all waste.
Under the proposals, the Scottish Government could ban the destruction of unsold goods to make sure products do not end up at landfill or burned at incinerators when they could be used or recycled.
Ministers are also considering new powers to tackle littering from vehicles and a mandatory requirement for businesses to report surplus waste figures for food and textiles.
Other plans being considered include measures to cut consumption of single-use items and potentially introducing separate textiles kerbside collections by 2025.
Greens Circular Economy Minister, Lorna Slater, said: “To tackle the climate and biodiversity crisis, we need to rapidly reduce our demand for raw material, increase reuse and repair, and recycle more.
“We must make a circular option the easy option for Scottish households, businesses and the public sector. I want everyone in the country to experience a modern, easy to use waste service that makes it easy for people to do the right thing for the planet.
“We are already taking action, including delivering Scotland’s deposit return scheme and our £70 million recycling improvement fund, but we know we need to move faster if we are to meet our climate obligations. It requires us to be bold, brave, and focused on delivering the actions needed - and this must be a collective effort.”
She added: “These consultations set out the key proposed actions and the tools we will put in place to help everyone play their part in cutting waste in our economy, capitalising on the economic opportunities that a circular economy presents to businesses.
“The Circular Economy Bill will give us the powers to cut waste in our economy, while preserving precious resources and protecting our natural environment.”
Chief Executive of Zero Waste Scotland, Iain Gulland, said: “Today marks a tremendous step in Scotland’s transition towards a circular economy. “For years, Zero Waste Scotland has championed and helped usher in a more circular economy to reduce over-consumption. “By supporting Scottish citizens, communities and businesses, through funding and tailored advice we are working hard to implement more sustainable ways of living.
“The Circular Economy Bill includes measures and approaches that will further cement and support the strides we’re making and crucially, it is a step in the right direction to end our contribution to the climate crisis.
“I encourage everyone in Scotland to take part in these vital consultations.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel