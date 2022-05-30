COMPANIES would be banned from destroying unsold goods as part of widespread plans by the Scottish Government to eliminate waste.

SNP and Greens ministers have launched a consultation on an upcoming Circular Economy Bill alongside a waste route map.

The Scottish Government has faced criticism of delays to the plans. Minsiters first pledged to bring forward a circular economy bill in 2019 – but the plans were put on hold due to the pandemic.

Tough 2025 targets set for Scotland include ending the landfilling of biodegradable municipal waste, reducing the percentage of all waste sent to landfill to 5 per cent and recycling 70% of all waste.

Under the proposals, the Scottish Government could ban the destruction of unsold goods to make sure products do not end up at landfill or burned at incinerators when they could be used or recycled.

Ministers are also considering new powers to tackle littering from vehicles and a mandatory requirement for businesses to report surplus waste figures for food and textiles.

Other plans being considered include measures to cut consumption of single-use items and potentially introducing separate textiles kerbside collections by 2025.

Greens Circular Economy Minister, Lorna Slater, said: “To tackle the climate and biodiversity crisis, we need to rapidly reduce our demand for raw material, increase reuse and repair, and recycle more.

“We must make a circular option the easy option for Scottish households, businesses and the public sector. I want everyone in the country to experience a modern, easy to use waste service that makes it easy for people to do the right thing for the planet.

“We are already taking action, including delivering Scotland’s deposit return scheme and our £70 million recycling improvement fund, but we know we need to move faster if we are to meet our climate obligations. It requires us to be bold, brave, and focused on delivering the actions needed - and this must be a collective effort.”

She added: “These consultations set out the key proposed actions and the tools we will put in place to help everyone play their part in cutting waste in our economy, capitalising on the economic opportunities that a circular economy presents to businesses.

“The Circular Economy Bill will give us the powers to cut waste in our economy, while preserving precious resources and protecting our natural environment.”

Chief Executive of Zero Waste Scotland, Iain Gulland, said: “Today marks a tremendous step in Scotland’s transition towards a circular economy. “For years, Zero Waste Scotland has championed and helped usher in a more circular economy to reduce over-consumption. “By supporting Scottish citizens, communities and businesses, through funding and tailored advice we are working hard to implement more sustainable ways of living.

“The Circular Economy Bill includes measures and approaches that will further cement and support the strides we’re making and crucially, it is a step in the right direction to end our contribution to the climate crisis.

“I encourage everyone in Scotland to take part in these vital consultations.”