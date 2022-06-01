The dust has settled on Scotland’s council elections as local authorities take shape across the country.

For the next four years, councilors will take decisions which affect the lives of people on an everyday level, from ensuring the bins are collected and libraries stay open, to how much they pay in council tax.  

The election saw a shift away from independent candidates with most of the main established parties strengthening their hold on local democracy, while the Scottish Greens built on their growing support across the country to more than double their representation.  

But it was a bad election for the Scottish Conservatives, who lost dozens of seats and fell behind Labour to become the third-most represented party at local level.

The quirks of Scotland's local elections means that it is unlikely that any one party will form a coalition, with most seeing the biggest group's form minority administrations with help from other parties. 

However, two council's bucked the trend - with Dundee being overseen by an SNP majority, and West Dunbartonshire being ruled by a Labour majority. 

Eyebrows were also raised in Stirling and Edinburgh, which are being run by Labour administrations with the help of the Conservatives despite the SNP being the largest party in both areas.   

How did each party fare — and who’s in control of your council? The Herald looks at the numbers:  

Party gains, losses and vote share:  

SNP: 453 seats won, gaining 22. Vote share (first preference): 34 per cent 

Scottish Labour: 281 seats won, gaining 19. Vote share: 21 per cent 

Scottish Conservatives: 215 seats won, losing 62. Vote share: 19 per cent 

Scottish Liberal Democrats: 87 seats won, gaining 20. Vote share: 8 per cent 

Scottish Greens: 35 seats won, gaining 16. Vote share: 6 per cent 

Independents: 152 seats won. Vote share: 8 per cent.  

Councils 

Aberdeen City Council 

Largest group: SNP, 20/45 seats. 

SNP and Liberal Democrat  

Aberdeenshire Council 

Largest group: Tories, 26/70 seats. 

Coalition – Tory/Lib Dem/Independent  

Angus Council 

Largest group: SNP, 13/28 seats 

SNP minority with independent support – takeover from Tories 

Argyll and Bute Council 

Largest group: SNP, 12/36 seats 

Lib Dem, Conservative, independent coalition. 

City of Edinburgh Council 

Largest group: SNP, 19/63 seats 

Labour minority with support from Conservatives 

Clackmannanshire Council 

Largest group: SNP, 9/18 seats. 

SNP administration 

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar 

Largest group: Independents, 20/29 seats 

Independent admin.  

Dumfries and Galloway Council 

Largest group: Tories, 16/43 seats 

Labour and SNP coalition 

Dundee City Council 

Largest group: SNP, 15/29 seat 

SNP majority

East Ayrshire Council 

Largest group: SNP, 14/32 seats 

SNP minority  

East Dunbartonshire Council 

Largest group: SNP, 8/22 seats 

SNP minority 

East Lothian Council 

Largest group: Labour, 10/22 seats 

Labour minority

East Renfrewshire Council 

Largest group: SNP, 6/18 seats 

Labour minority with two independent councillors. 

Falkirk Council 

Largest group: SNP, 12/30 seats. 

SNP minority 

Fife Council 

Largest group: SNP, 34/75 seats 

Labour minority administration with Conservatives and Lib Dem support. 

Glasgow City Council 

Largest group: SNP, 37/85 seats 

SNP minority admin with Green support  

Inverclyde Council 

Largest group: Labour, 9/22 seats 

Labour minority  

Midlothian Council 

Largest group: SNP, 8/18 seats 

SNP Minority    

North Ayrshire Council 

Largest group: SNP, 12/33 seats 

SNP Minority 

North Lanarkshire Council 

Largest group: SNP, 36/77 seats 

SNP Minority for the first time    

Orkney Islands Council 

Largest group: Independents, 19/21 seats 

No overall control. Greens only party with representation 

Perth and Kinross Council 

Largest group: SNP, 16/40 seats 

SNP minority 

Renfrewshire Council 

Largest group: SNP, 21/43 seats 

SNP minority with independent support 

Scottish Borders Council 

Largest group: Tories, 14/34 seats 

Conservative minority admin 

Shetland Islands Council 

Largest group: Independents, 19/23 seats 

Independent admin 

South Ayrshire Council 

Largest group: Tories, 10/28 seats 

Conservative admin with independent support 

South Lanarkshire Council 

Largest group: SNP, 27/64 seats 

Labour minority – takeover from SNP minority 

Stirling Council 

Largest group: SNP, 8/23 seats 

Labour/Conservative coalition 

The Highland Council 

Largest group: SNP, 22/74 seats 

SNP/Independent admin 

The Moray Council 

Largest group: Tories, 11/26 seats 

Conservative minority  

West Dunbartonshire Council 

Largest group: Labour, 12/22 seats 

Labour majority 

West Lothian Council 

Largest group: SNP, 15/33 seats 

Labour minority 