The dust has settled on Scotland’s council elections as local authorities take shape across the country.
For the next four years, councilors will take decisions which affect the lives of people on an everyday level, from ensuring the bins are collected and libraries stay open, to how much they pay in council tax.
The election saw a shift away from independent candidates with most of the main established parties strengthening their hold on local democracy, while the Scottish Greens built on their growing support across the country to more than double their representation.
But it was a bad election for the Scottish Conservatives, who lost dozens of seats and fell behind Labour to become the third-most represented party at local level.
The quirks of Scotland's local elections means that it is unlikely that any one party will form a coalition, with most seeing the biggest group's form minority administrations with help from other parties.
However, two council's bucked the trend - with Dundee being overseen by an SNP majority, and West Dunbartonshire being ruled by a Labour majority.
Eyebrows were also raised in Stirling and Edinburgh, which are being run by Labour administrations with the help of the Conservatives despite the SNP being the largest party in both areas.
How did each party fare — and who’s in control of your council? The Herald looks at the numbers:
Party gains, losses and vote share:
SNP: 453 seats won, gaining 22. Vote share (first preference): 34 per cent
Scottish Labour: 281 seats won, gaining 19. Vote share: 21 per cent
Scottish Conservatives: 215 seats won, losing 62. Vote share: 19 per cent
Scottish Liberal Democrats: 87 seats won, gaining 20. Vote share: 8 per cent
Scottish Greens: 35 seats won, gaining 16. Vote share: 6 per cent
Independents: 152 seats won. Vote share: 8 per cent.
Councils
Aberdeen City Council
Largest group: SNP, 20/45 seats.
SNP and Liberal Democrat
Aberdeenshire Council
Largest group: Tories, 26/70 seats.
Coalition – Tory/Lib Dem/Independent
Angus Council
Largest group: SNP, 13/28 seats
SNP minority with independent support – takeover from Tories
Argyll and Bute Council
Largest group: SNP, 12/36 seats
Lib Dem, Conservative, independent coalition.
City of Edinburgh Council
Largest group: SNP, 19/63 seats
Labour minority with support from Conservatives
Clackmannanshire Council
Largest group: SNP, 9/18 seats.
SNP administration
Comhairle nan Eilean Siar
Largest group: Independents, 20/29 seats
Independent admin.
Dumfries and Galloway Council
Largest group: Tories, 16/43 seats
Labour and SNP coalition
Dundee City Council
Largest group: SNP, 15/29 seat
SNP majority
East Ayrshire Council
Largest group: SNP, 14/32 seats
SNP minority
East Dunbartonshire Council
Largest group: SNP, 8/22 seats
SNP minority
East Lothian Council
Largest group: Labour, 10/22 seats
Labour minority
East Renfrewshire Council
Largest group: SNP, 6/18 seats
Labour minority with two independent councillors.
Falkirk Council
Largest group: SNP, 12/30 seats.
SNP minority
Fife Council
Largest group: SNP, 34/75 seats
Labour minority administration with Conservatives and Lib Dem support.
Glasgow City Council
Largest group: SNP, 37/85 seats
SNP minority admin with Green support
Scottish Greens candidate Holly Bruce was elected in Glasgow's Langside ward
Inverclyde Council
Largest group: Labour, 9/22 seats
Labour minority
Midlothian Council
Largest group: SNP, 8/18 seats
SNP Minority
North Ayrshire Council
Largest group: SNP, 12/33 seats
SNP Minority
North Lanarkshire Council
Largest group: SNP, 36/77 seats
SNP Minority for the first time
Orkney Islands Council
Largest group: Independents, 19/21 seats
No overall control. Greens only party with representation
Perth and Kinross Council
Largest group: SNP, 16/40 seats
SNP minority
Renfrewshire Council
Largest group: SNP, 21/43 seats
SNP minority with independent support
Scottish Borders Council
Largest group: Tories, 14/34 seats
Conservative minority admin
Shetland Islands Council
Largest group: Independents, 19/23 seats
Independent admin
South Ayrshire Council
Largest group: Tories, 10/28 seats
Conservative admin with independent support
South Lanarkshire Council
Largest group: SNP, 27/64 seats
Labour minority – takeover from SNP minority
Stirling Council
Largest group: SNP, 8/23 seats
Labour/Conservative coalition
The Highland Council
Largest group: SNP, 22/74 seats
SNP/Independent admin
The Moray Council
Largest group: Tories, 11/26 seats
Conservative minority
West Dunbartonshire Council
Largest group: Labour, 12/22 seats
Labour majority
West Lothian Council
Largest group: SNP, 15/33 seats
Labour minority
