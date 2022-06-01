The dust has settled on Scotland’s council elections as local authorities take shape across the country.

For the next four years, councilors will take decisions which affect the lives of people on an everyday level, from ensuring the bins are collected and libraries stay open, to how much they pay in council tax.

The election saw a shift away from independent candidates with most of the main established parties strengthening their hold on local democracy, while the Scottish Greens built on their growing support across the country to more than double their representation.

But it was a bad election for the Scottish Conservatives, who lost dozens of seats and fell behind Labour to become the third-most represented party at local level.

The quirks of Scotland's local elections means that it is unlikely that any one party will form a coalition, with most seeing the biggest group's form minority administrations with help from other parties.

However, two council's bucked the trend - with Dundee being overseen by an SNP majority, and West Dunbartonshire being ruled by a Labour majority.

Eyebrows were also raised in Stirling and Edinburgh, which are being run by Labour administrations with the help of the Conservatives despite the SNP being the largest party in both areas.

How did each party fare — and who’s in control of your council? The Herald looks at the numbers:

Party gains, losses and vote share:

SNP: 453 seats won, gaining 22. Vote share (first preference): 34 per cent

Scottish Labour: 281 seats won, gaining 19. Vote share: 21 per cent

Scottish Conservatives: 215 seats won, losing 62. Vote share: 19 per cent

Scottish Liberal Democrats: 87 seats won, gaining 20. Vote share: 8 per cent

Scottish Greens: 35 seats won, gaining 16. Vote share: 6 per cent

Independents: 152 seats won. Vote share: 8 per cent.

Councils

Aberdeen City Council

Largest group: SNP, 20/45 seats.

SNP and Liberal Democrat

Aberdeenshire Council

Largest group: Tories, 26/70 seats.

Coalition – Tory/Lib Dem/Independent

Angus Council

Largest group: SNP, 13/28 seats

SNP minority with independent support – takeover from Tories

Argyll and Bute Council

Largest group: SNP, 12/36 seats

Lib Dem, Conservative, independent coalition.

City of Edinburgh Council

Largest group: SNP, 19/63 seats

Labour minority with support from Conservatives

Clackmannanshire Council

Largest group: SNP, 9/18 seats.

SNP administration

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar

Largest group: Independents, 20/29 seats

Independent admin.

Dumfries and Galloway Council

Largest group: Tories, 16/43 seats

Labour and SNP coalition

Dundee City Council

Largest group: SNP, 15/29 seat

SNP majority

East Ayrshire Council

Largest group: SNP, 14/32 seats

SNP minority

East Dunbartonshire Council

Largest group: SNP, 8/22 seats

SNP minority

East Lothian Council

Largest group: Labour, 10/22 seats

Labour minority

East Renfrewshire Council

Largest group: SNP, 6/18 seats

Labour minority with two independent councillors.

Falkirk Council

Largest group: SNP, 12/30 seats.

SNP minority

Fife Council

Largest group: SNP, 34/75 seats

Labour minority administration with Conservatives and Lib Dem support.

Glasgow City Council

Largest group: SNP, 37/85 seats

SNP minority admin with Green support

Scottish Greens candidate Holly Bruce was elected in Glasgow's Langside ward

Inverclyde Council

Largest group: Labour, 9/22 seats

Labour minority

Midlothian Council

Largest group: SNP, 8/18 seats

SNP Minority

North Ayrshire Council

Largest group: SNP, 12/33 seats

SNP Minority

North Lanarkshire Council

Largest group: SNP, 36/77 seats

SNP Minority for the first time

Orkney Islands Council

Largest group: Independents, 19/21 seats

No overall control. Greens only party with representation

Perth and Kinross Council

Largest group: SNP, 16/40 seats

SNP minority

Renfrewshire Council

Largest group: SNP, 21/43 seats

SNP minority with independent support

Scottish Borders Council

Largest group: Tories, 14/34 seats

Conservative minority admin

Shetland Islands Council

Largest group: Independents, 19/23 seats

Independent admin

South Ayrshire Council

Largest group: Tories, 10/28 seats

Conservative admin with independent support

South Lanarkshire Council

Largest group: SNP, 27/64 seats

Labour minority – takeover from SNP minority

Stirling Council

Largest group: SNP, 8/23 seats

Labour/Conservative coalition

The Highland Council

Largest group: SNP, 22/74 seats

SNP/Independent admin

The Moray Council

Largest group: Tories, 11/26 seats

Conservative minority

West Dunbartonshire Council

Largest group: Labour, 12/22 seats

Labour majority

West Lothian Council

Largest group: SNP, 15/33 seats

Labour minority