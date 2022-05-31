THE FIRST group of people seeking asylum in the UK are to be deported to Rwanda next month.
The Home Secretary announced that her department have begun issuing formal removal notices to those who have been selected for removal to the African country.
The first "deportation flight" is scheduled for June 14, the Home Office said, with those on it being encouraged to "rebuild their lives" thousands of miles from the UK.
The partnership with Rwanda has drawn sharp criticism from across the political spectrum, with legal challenges also being launched to prevent the government from removing people.
However Ms Patel said the move was necessary to stop the flow of migrants trying to cross the Channel and get to the UK.
The Home Secretary previously said the policy would deter people from crossing, and break the cycle of criminal gangs exploiting vulnerable migrants.
However critics say the policy is inhumane, breaches the human rights of those seeking refuge and have questioned the safety of Rwanda as a country to accommodate those needing help.
Ms Patel said: "Our world-leading partnership with Rwanda is a key part of our strategy to overhaul the broken asylum system and break the evil people-smugglers’ business model.
“Today’s announcement is another critical step towards delivering that partnership and, while we know attempts will now be made to frustrate the process and delay removals, I will not be deterred and remain fully committed to delivering what the British public expect.”
The Home Office would not reveal how many people have been notified that they will be deported to Rwanda.
Earlier this month Tom Pursglove, a junior minister in Priti Patel’s department, told a committee of MPs that it was not unlikely that people would be held in detention facilities while they await removal.
Home Office officials were asked what modelling the UK Government had done to verify that their controversial policy would actually work in deterring migrants from risking their lives to come to the UK via the Channel.
However Mr Pursglove was unable to say, instead telling MPs: “What this is doing is ending people making those journeys and thinking that there is a very significant chance of them remaining in the United Kingdom for a significant length of time. Doing nothing is not an option.”
Another official told the Committee there was evidence “out there” but acknowledged the department had not done specific modelling for their Rwanda scheme as “human behaviour is extremely complex”.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel