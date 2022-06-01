SCOTTISH voters are split down the middle on independence but united in their dislike of Boris Johnson, according to a new poll.

The Ipsos Mori survey for STV News found that support for a Yes vote had dropped five points since December and was now on 50 per cent, at the same level as support for remaining in the UK.

Meanwhile, a staggering 83 per cent of Scots have said they're dissatisfied with Boris Johnson.

It is a new low for the Prime Minister's approval ratings in Scotland. Just 12% of voters are satisfied, giving him a net satisfaction rating of -71.

Anas Sarwar is the most popular party leader in Scotland, with a net approval rating of +14, just two points ahead of Nicola Sturgeon's +12.

Though the Labour leader is still relatively unknown, with 27% of voters simply not having an opinion on him.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross also has a high number of voters who don't know what they think about him.

The pollsters found that 51% of Scots are dissatisfied with his performance, while 24% are satisfied, giving him a net approval rating of -27.

Two-thirds of voters said they thought would be worse off in the future if Johnson’s Conservatives win the next general election.

The SNP remain the dominant party in Scotland with 44% of those likely to vote backing them in an immediate general election.

Labour, however, has leapfrogged the Tories to take second place on vote share, at 23% – higher than the 19% achieved in December 2019.

This is compared with 19% for the Conservatives, down from 25%.

The poll also asked voters about their key concerns, with 30% mentioning inflation and the rising cost of living.

Healthcare and the NHS were on 27%, while education and schools were on 24% and the economy on 22%.

Around 17% said Scottish independence was one of the most important issues facing Scotland today, a fall of 10 points since last November.

Emily Gray, managing director of Ipsos in Scotland, said: “Boris Johnson has never received positive ratings in Scotland, but these latest Ipsos and STV News findings are a new low for the Prime Minister.

“Although the SNP continues to dominate voting intentions, there are tentative signs of a recovery for Scottish Labour, with continued positive ratings for Anas Sarwar, and Labour ahead of the Conservatives on Westminster voting intention.

“However, the scale of the challenge facing Labour is underlined by the fact that after 15 years in government the SNP remains the most trusted party across a wide range of policy areas.

“This includes the cost of living – which the public say is the most important issue facing Scotland at present.”

Ipsos interviewed a representative sample of 1,000 adults aged 16+ across Scotland over the phone between May 23-29.