Scotland's support of pupils fleeing the conflict in Ukraine was praised as Nicola Sturgeon met with a Ukrainian politician in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

The First Minister met with Kira Rudik, a member of the Ukrainian parliament and the leader of the country's liberal Golos party at Holyrood.

The two politicians discussed Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Scotland's support for the war-torn country.

Ahead of the meeting, Ms Rudik praised the UK for its support of Ukrainian refugees and for providing military aid and supplies.

“On behalf of them and on behalf of the Ukrainian people, I would like to extend my gratitude for all the love and support that we have got here,” she said.

“It has been incredible how people who never knew Ukraine are supporting us with all their capabilities and capacities and it’s been extremely (heart-warming).”

The Ukrainian politician also praised the teachers supporting children who fled the war zone.

“There was a woman who was telling me how the teachers were staying after hours to help out Ukrainian refugee kids to adapt and I think that’s a priceless thing, because it’s really something that is needed,” Ms Rudik said.

The meeting, which marks Nicola Sturgeon's first public appearance since recovering from Covid-19, comes ahead of a long-awaited World Cup qualifying match between the two nations.

Scotland is set to take on Ukraine at Hampden stadium tonight with some members of the Tartan Army expected to show solidarity with Ukraine by singing their national anthem “Shche ne vmerla Ukrainy”.

The First Minister said that Scots will stand with Ukraine no "matter how strongly" they are cheering for their own team.

She said: “I'll be there tonight supporting Scotland. I want Scotland to win. I want Scotland to go to the World Cup. I think it will be a really emotional occasion. I think a bit of everyone’s heart tonight, no matter how strongly we will be supporting Scotland will be with Ukraine.

"If Scotland doesn’t qualify for the world cup and Ukraine does qualify, I’ll be supporting Ukraine at the World cup.”

The SNP leader added that she thought “the singing of the national anthem will be an emotional moment for everybody at Hampden this evening”.

Ms Rudik said she would not be attending the match but said the anthem will be the most "emotional and supportive piece of the game".

She said: “That reminds me of when the war started and we as parliamentarians gathered in the Ukrainian Parliament just two hours after the war started.

“And we were having our first sitting and we were singing the national anthem there just to support each other and just not to be so scared.

“So, I do believe that today there will be this bonding and a support of unimaginable protection and solidarity that we are receiving from Scottish people for which I am extremely grateful from the bottom of my heart and on behalf of all Ukrainians.”