The pressure on Boris Johnson has continued to grow as criticism from his own MPs rises following the publication of the Sue Gray report.

An increasing number of Conservative MP's have publicly confirmed they have sent letters of no-confidence in the Prime Minister to the backbench 1922 Committee in the Commons.

Even more Tory MPs publically criticised Johnson after the report on the lawbreaking parties in Downing Street was published, but did not confirm they sent a letter to the chair of the committee Sir Graham Brady.

For a vote of confidence to go ahead at least 54, or 15% of the party's MPs, must submit a letter to the chair.

However, politicians may also withdraw their letters as was the case with Douglas Ross earlier this year, who revoked his letter after the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Here is a full list of MPs who have confirmed they submitted a letter to the 1922 Committee:

Caroline Nokes, MP for Romsey & Southampton North Anthony Mangnall, MP for Totnes Tobias Ellwood, MP for Bournemouth East Gary Streeter, MP for South West Devon Peter Aldous, MP for Waveney Mark Harper, MP for Forest of Dean William Wragg, MP for Hazel Grove Nick Gibb, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton Sir Roger Gale, MP for North Thanet Steve Brine, MP for Winchester & Chandler's Ford Aaron Bell, MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme Stephen Hammond, MP for Wimbledon Anne Marie Morris, MP for Newton Abbot Bob Neill, MP for Bromley and Chislehurst Alicia Kearns, MP for Rutland and Melton Elliot Colburn, MP for Carshalton and Wallington Andrew Bridgen, MP for NW Leicestershire John Stevenson, MP for Carlisle

What was said by the MPs who submitted or publicly confirmed they submitted a letter after the Sue Gray report was published on May 25.

John Stevenson, MP for Carlisle (On May 31, 2022)

The MP said he was "deeply disappointed" by the gatherings and parties which unfolded in No 10 during lockdown "as well as the approach taken by the Prime Minister in his responses in Parliament".

Mr Stevenson said the continued criticism over the incidents was "debilitating for the Government".

Andrew Bridgen, MP for NW Leicestershire (On May 30, 2022)

Andrew Bridgen emailed his North West Leicestershire constituents on Monday to say he has resubmitted his letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson following “further revelations over the past week”, which saw the publication of the long-awaited Sue Gray partygate report.

He originally submitted a letter in January 2022 but withdrew it in March, arguing it was not appropriate to stage a confidence vote amid the fighting in Ukraine.

Andrew Bridgen emailed his North West Leicestershire constituents on Monday to say he has resubmitted his letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson following “further revelations over the past week”, which saw the publication of the long-awaited Sue Gray partygate report.

He originally submitted a letter in January 2022 but withdrew it in March, arguing it was not appropriate to stage a confidence vote amid the fighting in Ukraine.

Elliot Colburn, MP for Carshalton and Wallington (On May 30, 2022)

A spokesman from his office confirmed that Mr Colburn has told his constituents he has handed in his letter.

Alicia Kearns, MP for Rutland and Melton (On May 27, 2022)

Alicia Kearns, a Tory MP elected during Mr Johnson’s landslide election win in 2019, said she had concluded, in the aftermath of Ms Gray’s report, that the Prime Minister had misled Parliament when he said Covid rules had been upheld in Downing Street.

In a Facebook post on May 27, she said she continued to not hold confidence in the Prime Minister, a position first asserted in January.

Bob Neill, MP for Bromley and Chislehurst (On May 27, 2022)

Conservative chairman of the Justice Select Committee, confirmed he had submitted a letter of no confidence in Mr Johnson’s leadership with a "heavy heart".

In a statement, he added: "Trust is the most important commodity in politics, but these events have undermined trust in not just the office of the Prime Minister, but in the political process itself.

"To rebuild that trust and move on, a change in leadership is required."

Anne Marie Morris, MP for Newton Abbot (On May 26, 2022)

Newton Abbot MP Anne Marie Morris is also among the letter writers, having confirmed that she has had the Tory whip restored after it was removed in January for her decision to support an opposition move to cut VAT on energy bills.

Stephen Hammond, MP for Wimbledon (On May 26, 2022)

Speaking out a day after the publication of the Sue Gray Report, Stephen Hammond said he would not "defend the indefensible".

The MP for Wimbledon added: "All I can do as a backbencher is speak out and submit a letter."