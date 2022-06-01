THE SCOTTISH Greens have snubbed a Holyrood debate on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

MSPs walked out of the chamber ahead of tributes to the monarch to mark her 70-year reign.

A spokesperson for the party - who are in government with the SNP - said their MSPs believed that the people “should choose a head of state, and that person should be accountable to the electorate.”

They added: “We respect others hold different beliefs and have no wish to deprive them of their celebration.

"Our MSPs decided to absent themselves from today’s short debate and vote on the Royal celebration and instead spend their time serving their constituents.”

The Scottish Tories blasted the Greens, accusing them of "petty student politics".

Sharon Dowey, the party's shadow minister for culture, Europe and international development, said: “Her Majesty the Queen has been an outstanding ambassador for the United Kingdom during her seven-decade reign – and every other political party in Holyrood will be taking this opportunity to thank her Majesty for her years of service.

“The Greens’ refusal to do so is petty, student politics at its worst

“Their transparent attempt to woo anti-monarchy voters will only frustrate the vast majority of Scots who recognise this weekend’s Jubilee celebrations as a chance to show our gratitude for Her Majesty’s tireless dedication.”

During the debate, Nicola Sturgeon led tributes, praising the Queen’s leadership and dedication. She said the 96-year-old had played “an integral part in the story of modern Scotland.”

Ms Strugeon told MSPs: “In the past decade alone, she has helped mark many important occasions here. She opened the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014. In 2015, on the very day she became the UK longest-serving monarch, she officially opened the borders railway.

“In 2017 she opened the Queensbury crossing exactly 53 years to the day after she had opened the Forth road bridge.

“At all of these events, it was very obvious just how much public affection there is for her, and also was for the Duke of Edinburgh, whose loss last year will I am sure be very keenly felt by her over the coming days.”

The First Minister said the country had been reminded of Her Majesty's “sense of service very recently, in the example she set for all of us during the pandemic.”

Ms Sturgeon said: “In her public address during the first lockdown in April 2020 when she said that better days would return and that we would all meet again, she provided a comforting message of reassurance to an anxious and unsettled population.

“And of course, none of us will ever forget the deeply moving image of the Queen at the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh, her husband of 70 years, undoubtedly an image for the ages, as she demonstrated yet again, her determination to lead by example.

“She affirmed on that day, as she has done throughout her reign, those core values of integrity, wisdom, justice and compassion.

“The Queen has upheld those values for more than seven decades now. She has been a constant figure in an ever changing world. And she has provided support and encouragement to many over the decades.”

The First Minister confirmed that on behalf of the people of Scotland, the Scottish Government were set to gift the Queen a limited edition Johnnie Walker whisky, with a special design to celebrate the beauty of Scotland’s plants and wildlife, and a throw made from the tartan commissioned in honour of the three bridges across the Forth.

A ‘Jubilee Wood’ of 70 native trees is planned for planting in Holyrood Park, within sight of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

In his speech, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said the Queen had been a “constant presence during these times of adversity and triumph, reflecting the mood of our country.”

He told MSPs: “As we celebrate the Queen's reign today, we must also reflect on her role in our country today.

“She remains the most recognisable and persuasive advocate for the United Kingdom abroad, and a symbol of our enduring ties to so many countries around the globe. And she continues to dedicate her life to duty, to our country.

“Our country, Scotland and the whole United Kingdom is richer because of her dedication, her passion and her commitment to the people she has served and continues to serve.”

Labour’s Anas Sarwar said the jubilee was a chance to look forwards.

He told MSPs: “There are some who say Scotland and the United Kingdom's best days are behind us. I believe they are wrong. Our best days are ahead of us.

"And together as we celebrate, we can build a social bond of a better union that celebrates the values of Her Majesty and these islands. Duty, integrity, warmth, selfless service to others.”

Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said that even in the “most ardent Republican hearts” in the parliament the Queen had “been found worthy of our trust.”

He added: “There are those who have argued that the money spent on celebrating the jubilee is unjustified, especially amidst the cost of living crisis. I do have some sympathy for that perspective.

"But we must remember that these festivities also mark and commemorate a chapter in our nation's story, who we have been, and what we have stood for these past 70 years will be acknowledged and celebrated this weekend.”