The Queen's 70-year reign is being marked with events across the UK, with the firs in many area being the lighting of beacons.

More than 3500 beacons are set to be lit across the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and in Commonwealth countries.

Beacons overseas will be lit at 9.15pm local times, with most beacons in Scotland being lit at 9.45pm.

Tributes will be visible from some major landmarks including Edinburgh Castle and Ben Nevis.

Some community beacon lighting events have also been registered on the official Platinum Jubilee page.

Find officially registered community beacon events happening near you:

Here is where you can watch the official events taking place south of the border.

10am – The Queen’s Birthday Parade – Trooping the Colour – begins. Coverage is on BBC One, presented by Huw Edwards, Kirsty Young and JJ Chalmers.

10.30am – Members of the royal family leave Buckingham Palace in carriages for Horse Guards Parade, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also gather to watch the ceremony.

The military spectacle will be followed by a balcony appearance by the Queen, it is hoped, plus key royals including the Cambridge children, to watch a special flypast.

9.25pm – Members of the royal family arrive for the lighting of the principal beacon – a 21-metre Tree of Trees sculpture at the Palace.

The Queen will be at Windsor and the Duke of Cambridge in London for the dual ceremony. Kirsty Young introduces coverage from 8pm on BBC One, with Jermaine Jenas at Buckingham Palace, Gethin Jones in Wales, Carol Kirkwood in Scotland, and Holly Hamilton in Northern Ireland.