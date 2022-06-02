THE UK Government's ethics watchdog has said questions have to be asked about the partygate saga and Boris Johnson's knowledge of it, as a cabinet minister urged colleagues aiming to oust the PM to "forget it".

Lord Evans, a former MI5 chief and now chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, said there was a "lot of public disquiet about standards over the last six months".

He also reiterated the committee’s view that it is “critical” Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser, Lord Geidt, should be free to launch his own inquiries into possible breaches of ministerial rules.

It comes as an increasing number of Tory MPs have publicly urged the Prime Minister to stand down – although not all have revealed whether they have submitted letters to the 1922 Committee calling for a confidence vote to decide his future.

Lord Evans was asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if he believes proper standards are being upheld in Government in the round.

He responded: “I think you’ve got to raise questions when you see the outcome of the police investigations and the Sue Gray report, and one or two of the other issues that have come up – I was outspoken myself in regard to the Owen Paterson business.

“So, there has been a lot of public disquiet about standards over the last six months.

“It’s one of those things that comes up from time to time and it’s really important to reassure people that we want to continue to maintain decent standards in this country.”

In a statement last week, the Government said the ministerial code was being updated, making clear that ministers will not necessarily have to resign for more minor violations.

Instead the Prime Minister will have the option of imposing a lesser sanction such as “some form of public apology, remedial action or removal of ministerial salary for a period”.

Lord Evansc continued: “In terms of public confidence, I think independent investigation of breaches is critical.

"And that’s why we recommended both that there should be independent right to initiate investigations and also that, you know, when it’s a very minor breach, it might be more sensible to say, well, you don’t have to resign but there are other penalties.

“Our concern is that the Government chose to accept the range of penalties but did not accept fully the recommendation for independent investigation and determination of the facts.”

Lord Evans also said it is up to Lord Geidt, the independent adviser on minsterial standards, to decide his next move after the Prime Minister insisted his police fine over a Covid rule-busting birthday bash did not constitute a breach of the ministerial code.

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Priti Patel said writing letters of no confidence in Mr Johnson was a “sideshow” and the party should be focused on “real challenges that we have to find solutions to”.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said: “This isn’t about a parade (of leadership candidates) or a contest of letters. We need to concentrate on doing our jobs.

“Look at what is going on in the world right now, look at the challenges that we face domestically. We can’t ignore those.

“Our job is to deliver on the people’s priorities. They won’t thank the Conservative Party for talking about itself at a time when people have anxieties, concerns, apprehensions.”