A VETERAN MP has said that a plan to create undersea tunnels to connect the remotest parts of Scotland to the mianland is not a "pipe dream".
Alistair Carmichael, Liberal Democrat MP for Orkney and Shetland, backed UK Government minster Iain Stewart's suggestion after it was floated last week.
The plan, which is estrimated to cost £12.5m per mile of tunnel, would provide vital connections between Scottish island communities and the mainland.
It has been touted as an alternative to reliance on ferries, amid the ongoing saga of ferry contracts and unreliable services in some parts of the country.
This week Mr Carmichael and his Holyrood colleague Beatrice Wishart MSP are to launch a series of "Tunnel Vision" events in Shetland which they hope will "build momentum" and support for fixed links.
People from across the islands have been invited to meetings to discuss the proposals, and how the idea can be promoted in Westminster and Holyrood.
During a "fact finding" visit to the Faroes last week, Scotland Office minister Mr Stewart met with officials working on major infrastruicture projects, incuding the world's first underwater roundabout, and suggested similar proposals could be used in Scotland.
He acknowledged such a plan would take a long time to construct, and would "not come cheap".
The Scottish Government, however, said that transport was "devolved" and were critical of the visit.
Now the Liberal Democrat politicians are hoping to make more progress on the idea, by holding community meetings.
Mr Carmichael said: "Fixed links for the isles are more than just a pipe dream – they are an essential part of the discussion on how we safeguard the future of our island communities.
"What has happened in the Faroes is a clear indication of the transformational potential of these connections."
He said that the plan was "about more than just reducing our reliance on ferry infrastructure", adding that it would "make the isles more attractive for local people and newcomers, improving our economy and our services for decades."
The MP added: "That is why we are working to generate a community consensus on how we move forward with fixed links. The first round of discussions made it clear that there is interest in moving forward but we need to make a plan of action as a community. That is why we will be holding ‘TunnelVision’ events through the summer to build political momentum and ensure that islanders themselves are the ones driving this forward."
In a call to both Holyrood and Westminster, Mr Carmichael said they needed to show "some respect for the strength of feeling in the isles, and a recognition that short-term thinking will not cut it."
He continued: "If we continue with the same old transport solutions then we will simply be paying over and over while facing the same old problems. Fixed links will require serious political capital now, but the long-term benefits for island communities could be enormous."
Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart added: "I am pleased that our event earlier in the year has sparked a sustained conversation in the community. We are keen to keep that momentum going and see progress.
“Tunnels could have significant benefits to local communities and businesses. But there are no one-size-fits-all solutions and consideration to local residents must be at the heart of this process.
“It is important that communities’ views are heard during this process and I look forward to our summer meetings to discuss the issues directly with residents. Community led Tunnel Action Groups, which we hope to help establish, will help develop the conversation.
“I will be meeting with the Transport Minister later this month and among other transport issues facing islanders I will raise fixed links. We need commitment to feasibility studies in principle, just as governments would for other national projects on the Mainland."
