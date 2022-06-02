WOMEN’S Health Minister Maree Todd has been accused of trying to turn clinicians into "bouncers" after she said patients worried about being intimidated by anti-abortion protesters should phone ahead.

The remark, in a written parliamentary answer, infuriated NHS staff and campaigners for buffer zones.

One midwife said the suggestion was “untethered from reality.”

Health centres and hospitals across Scotland have been targeted in recent months by demonstrations organised by Christian groups.

Earlier this year, more than 100 protesters took to the road outside the entrance of Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The protests have intensified in recent weeks. Evangelical preachers have twice staged noisy disruptive protests outside the Sandyford clinic in Glasgow’s West End, preventing staff there from doing their work.

In a written question in parliament, Labour’s Monica Lennon asked the minister to detail any support available to “anyone who may be reluctant to attend sexual health and cervical smear appointments at clinics where anti-abortion protests are taking place.”

The minister replied: “The Scottish Government believes that all women have the right to access comprehensive universal health care, including abortion services, without fear or intimidation.

“The Scottish Government is currently looking at how to take tackle protests and vigils that intimidate women as they access health care services, and are seeking to make progress as soon as practicable.

“In light of the recent protests outside of sexual health clinics, if an individual feels uncomfortable attending an appointment, they should contact the clinic directly to discuss their concerns.”

Responding to the minister’s answer, Ms Lennon said: "healthcare workers should not be expected to act like bouncers.

“The reply to my parliamentary question is disappointing. The physical and mental wellbeing of patients and staff is at risk,” she said.

Campaign group Back Off Scotland tweeted: “The Women’s Health Min is now asking patients to contact clinics if they’re worried about facing harassment! As if clinics haven’t already got enough to deal with!

“Maree Todd is failing patients and staff at every turn. We need an injunction in lieu of primary legislation.”

Taking to Twitter, a midwife, who works for the NHS in Glasgow said the “suggestion that patients who are distressed by anti-choice protesters should speak to clinic staff is untethered from reality."

“As a midwife who’s used to apologising for systemic issues, here’s what really happens:

“I say sorry for your wait. I say sorry we’re so busy. I say sorry we’re short-staffed. But how can I say sorry if you get called a babykiller on your way into your next appointment?

“How can I say to a grieving couple, here’s your mifepristone, but let’s hope you don’t have to return for your misoprostol on a Tuesday, because that’s when the protesters turn up and they might accuse you of murder, or show you photos of fetuses?

“This is the reality of working in a system that drags its feet in imposing #bufferzones. Real and lasting harm will be done to women/ppl every day that this continues. And I can apologise to them for a lot, but this delay, this injustice, leaves me speechless.”

There is cross-party support for buffer zones, and the SNP promised to introduce them as part of their Programme for Government.

However, in November last year, ministers said it would be for councils to pass bylaws to protect specific sites, rather than have a nationwide system.

However, Cosla, the umbrella organisation for Scottish local authorities has previously warned that its legal advice is "unequivocal and confirms that local authorities cannot use bylaws to implement buffer zones at NHS reproductive health facilities".

Green MSP Gillian Mackay recently launched a consultation on her member’s bill that if approved, would put in place 150m zones around healthcare facilities that provide abortions.

The Scottish Government has yet to formally support Ms Mackay’s proposals.

However, Nicola Sturgeon has recently agreed to chair an emergency summit on the issue.

Last month, the First Minister said progress had stalled because of a need to comply with the ECHR.

Ms Sturgeon said she could not just “magic away the legal considerations” and she did not want to pass legislation that would be open to challenges in court.

Last month, after a visit to the Sandyford Clinic and Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where she spoke to staff providing abortion health care, MsTodd said: “Women must have the right to access abortion without fear or intimidation. And it goes without saying that the same goes for healthcare staff doing their job.

“Today I spoke to staff at Sandyford clinic in Glasgow who have had to work in the shadow of two recent protests and heard from them and also staff at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital about the damaging impact it can have.

“We’ve said repeatedly that the place to protest is at parliament where the legislation is made, not where people are receiving health care.

“We strongly support the introduction of buffer zones, welcome Gillian Mackay MSP’s Bill consultation and will continue to explore how the Scottish Parliament can legislate in a way that is effective and capable of withstanding legal challenge.

“Alongside this, the Scottish Government continues to work to make arrangements for a First Minister convened summit at the end of June to discuss abortion rights issues."









