THE SNP has been accused of being “keen to instigate a power grab” of the body representing councils after standing two candidates to become its president.
The party of government has come under increased pressure from Cosla, the umbrella organisation for Scottish councils, after year-on-year real-terms funding cuts – amid claims of a 7 per cent slash between 2022/23 and 2026/27.
On Tuesday, SNP Finance Secretary Kate Forbes revealed her revised four-year spending review, which included councils’ core funding being frozen at around £10.6 billion for the rest of the parliamentary term.
Cosla said the government’s “flat-cash” scenario in a time of rampant inflation meant “extremely limited scope for recognising the essential work of our staff, whose expectations around pay continue to be, quite rightly, influenced by Scottish Government’s decisions in relation to other parts of public sector.”
But Ms Forbes insisted the revision “protects local government”. Cosla has demanded an urgent meeting with Ms Forbes and Nicola Sturgeon to discuss the situation.
The Herald understands that two SNP councillors, East Renfrewshire’s Tony Buchanan and Moray’s Shona Morrison have been put forward to become the next president of Cosla.
The election is due to take place at a crunch meeting on Friday, June 17 – with the president being appointed by secret ballot and by simple majority.
Eight nominees have been put forward to become the next Cosla president.
As well as the two SNP councillors, current Cosla president Alison Evison is hoping to retain her position, along with fellow independent candidate, Orkney’s Steven Heddle.
Cosla’s resources spokesperson, Conservative Gail Macgregor, is also vying to become the next president, as well as party colleague Andrew Polson.
Labour is also standing two candidates in the contest – Heather Brannan-McVey and Paul Kelly, both North Lanarkshire councillors.
SNP Stirling councillor, Graham Houston, is currently Cosla’s vice-president.
A Cosla source told The Herald that “it would be very useful for the Scottish Government to have SNP in key roles”, adding it “would enable them to avoid challenge”.
A Labour source said the SNP would “absolutely” want to seize control of Cosla “so they can be puppets for their own masters”.
They added: “They don’t seem to be outspoken as much as we would like them to be.
“They should be standing up for local government, not SNP ministers.”
But the insider added that it would be “doubtful” that an SNP candidate would become the next Cosla president, suggesting “other parties will force them out”.
Scottish Conservative shadow local government secretary, Miles Briggs, said: “It is little wonder the SNP are so keen to instigate a power grab at Cosla. They’ve slashed local government budgets to the bone and are planning yet more savage cuts in the coming years.
“Cosla leaders were right to hammer SNP ministers for their £250 million cut to council budgets this year.”
He added: It is clear the SNP are desperate to do anything to avoid criticism of the huge impact of these cuts on crucial day-to-day services.
“Given how many vulnerable people rely upon these services, our communities need strong leadership from within Cosla, not those who are all too happy to agree to more cuts from their bosses in the SNP Government.”
The SNP was contacted for comment.
