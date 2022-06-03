The First Minister has said everyone across the UK and the Commonwealth "owes a deep debt of gratitude" to the Queen.
Nicola Sturgeon was speaking as Platinum Jubilee celebrations marking the monarch's 70 years on the throne continue across the UK.
She told the BBC that she feels "great respect" for the Queen for her "dedication" and "selfless commitment to duty".
Ms Sturgeon added: "But you don't have to be a great supporter of the monarchy, I am not talking about me here, to have huge respect for the queen and to think of her as quite an extraordinary individual to whom everybody across the UK, and the Commonwealth, owes a deep debt of gratitude."
The First Minister will attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday as Jubilee celebrations continue.
However, the 96-year-old monarch will not be attending the service after experiencing "some discomfort" at the celebrations on Thursday.
She is believed to have experienced episodic mobility issues during Thursday's events.
First Minister @NicolaSturgeon has sent warm wishes to Her Majesty The Queen as she celebrates her Platinum Jubilee. pic.twitter.com/XPkk3ZL2V3— First Minister (@ScotGovFM) June 3, 2022
Speaking on her experiences with the Queen, Ms Sturgeon said she treasures her conversations with the monarch.
"I like her a lot - I have deep respect for her as many people do," she said.
"The context of those conversations are rightly by convention completely private and confidential and I won't breach that.
"But I think it is fair to say that that opportunity to talk with her, to benefit from her knowledge, her wisdom and perhaps above all the completely unique perspective she has on modern world history, is something that I deeply value and will always really treasure."
The First Minister added: "She is somebody who has had a front row seat on the last 70 years of history. She has met every world leader over that time. She has seen up close and personal some of the key events of history.
"The knowledge that gives her, the wisdom that gives her, the perspective that gives her is much more valuable in these conversations then any specific thing that she will perhaps say".
Questioned whether she considered herself a monarchist, Ms Sturgeon said: "I support the Queen and her successors remaining head of state - it is the policy of my party as I think you well know."
She added: "I actually don't think that this weekend is the time to really be talking about these things."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel