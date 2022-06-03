THE PRIME Minister has received a mixed reception as he arrived at a service to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie arrived at the service at St Paul's Cathedral this morning, with some onlookers booing the couple as they entered the church for the Thanksgiving service.

Others attending include Nicola Sturgeon, Sir Keir Starmer, Tony Blair and his wife Cherie, Gordon Brown, David Cameron and Theresa May.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also in attendance, arriving around 11am.

The couple arrived after the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and their two children, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie along with their husbands.

Harry and Meghan held hands and were smiling broadly as they walked up the steps of the cathedral, while cheers could be heard from the crowd.

Although the crowds appear smaller than those seen at the Trooping the Colour festivities on Thursday, hundreds of people have gathered, some wearing Union Jack hats and others hanging flags and bunting over the railings on the approach to the cathedral.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were the last royals to arrive, stopping to speak with members of the clergy before making their way inside to their seats.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, followed by Charles and Camilla, were the led in a procession to their seats in the front row of the cathedral.

The Queen will be watching the service at St Paul's on television from Windsor Castle.

She is expected to be resting at her Berkshire residence after the busy start to the Jubilee festivities on Thursday.