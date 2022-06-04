SO, do you think The Herald has gone overboard on the Platinum Jubilee or do you think we’ve got the coverage about right?

We imagine the answer to that one will depend on your views on the monarchy as an institution, possibly your age – older folk tend to be more supportive – and whether you back independence – Yes voters being more sympathetic to a republic despite SNP policy being to retain the Queen and her successors in any future independent state.

A poll last month, by the British Future thinktank, found that only 45% in Scotland said they wanted to retain the monarchy, while Leave voters are more likely to back the monarchy than Remainers.

So how do we balance all that and decide how much to do on any major occasion?

In the case of the jubilee – and the format is much the same for any significant news event – the Editor takes soundings from his staff.

The editors of each department, such as news, pictures, opinion, business, features and online, will outline their plans.

For instance, scheduling features for the Herald Magazine, such as last week’s piece on how Scotland has changed economically, politically and culturally since the Coronation, will be done weeks, sometimes months, in advance.

The news editors will have events in the forward planning diary, too, with a rough chronology of how these events might unfold.

We knew the dates well in advance for the main events to mark the jubilee, such as the St Paul’s Cathedral service.