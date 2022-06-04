As imagined by Brian Beacom
FIRST of all, I think it’s important that one speaks to The Herald, because my love for Scotland comes just behind my love for Ascot, the corgis and some of my children.
Yes, I do accept that for some Scots – such as the little ginger Greens man Greer – the word ‘Jubilee’ only excites on recalling the triangular, orange-flavoured lumps of ice one ‘sooked’ until one’s teeth became tangerine tinged.
And not everyone here either seems to grasp the 70th anniversary significance. Princess Eugenie, for example, came in to see me yesterday, all excited and said, ‘Oh, Granny, it’s wonderful. I just can’t wait.’ It turns out she was talking about the return of Love Island. But I do love that the children have a populist touch and are not afraid to embrace the crass and the mediocre.
She takes after her mother, of course.
As for her father, the cynics out there are suggesting that perhaps I had the doctor deliver Andrew a very convenient case of Covid, as cover for his non-appearance. Some even claimed we considered giving him monkeypox. But how stupid would that have been, given one of the principal symptoms is heavy sweating?
I appreciate, however, that some of the jubilee coverage may come across as overkill. As for Charles and Camilla turning up at the Queen Vic to play themselves in a fictional TV world, well, I have corgis cleverer than the PR person who believed that was a good idea.
Yet, contrary to what many people think, one has been so delighted that Harry and Meghan decided to grace us with their magnificence, an arrival laced with sincerity and true purpose.
I do believe they are sincere in their attempts to provide Netflix with continuing royal content. And they respect my purpose has been to keep them in the back room, rather than allow them onto the balcony with the working royals.
Yes, some will say ‘working royals’ is an oxymoron. But I would say that William, for example, works very hard, mostly at biting his lip when his wife calls him ‘Baldy’. But I’m sure she’ll stop when she becomes a great queen herself one day.
Speaking of great queens, I will be sorry to miss out on seeing Elton perform tonight. We’re so used to seeing the chubby Rocketman around the palace. And I know my mother loved him, not just because he made sure her gin glass was fuller than Boris’s opinion of himself.
Indeed, I’ve loved many other attempts to portray oneself over the years. Helen Mirren, Olivia Coleman, Imelda Staunton have all been rather clever. But the closest to oneself, I’ve always said in private, has been Stanley Baxter. He’s the only one bold enough to suggest my sense of fun.
That’s why I was particularly taken by Kaye Adams. Her dressing up as me for Thursday’s episode of Loose Women was quite flabbergasting.
Honestly, I don’t know what ITV pays her, but it’s not nearly enough.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel