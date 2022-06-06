Enough Tory MPs have requested a vote of confidence in Boris Johnson to trigger a contest, chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady has announced.

A vote will take now take place at 6pm tonight, in accordance with the Tory party's rules.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, said in a statement: “The threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded.

“In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 TODAY MONDAY 6th JUNE — details to be confirmed.

“The votes will be counted immediately afterwards. An announcement will be made at a time to be advised. Arrangements for the announcement will be released later today.”

Downing Street said Boris Johnson “welcomes the opportunity to make his case to MPs”, with a No 10 spokeswoman saying tonight’s vote was “a chance to end months of speculation and allow the Government to draw a line and move on”.

Will the Prime Minister be waving goodbye?

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he thinks Boris Johnson will win the confidence vote and it will “draw a line” under division over his leadership.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he said: “If he wins then that draws a line under this.”

Pressed on whether it will bring closure and unite the Conservative Party, Mr Javid said: “If he wins, then that’s a win – and by the way I do think he will win, but that’s obviously a decision for all my colleagues.

“But at that point we draw a line under this because that’s, I think, more than anything, that is what the country wants to see.”

“Is it right to have a vote? As I say, that’s a decision for my colleagues, I have full respect for them,” he added.

“We have this vote but, as a democratic party, you follow the rules and a win is a win and then we unite behind our leader and keep on delivering – that’s what this is about.”

Earlier, Mr Javid defended Boris Johnson, saying he is “delivering” for the country and would still go on to win a general election.

After being played a clip of crowds booing Mr Johnson outside St Paul’s Cathedral on the weekend, the Health Secretary told BBC Breakfast: “I’m not aware of any politician that has ever received universal love.

“Politicians are booed or cheered at different times. What matters is delivery and Boris Johnson is a prime minister who is delivering.

Mr Javid went on to say Mr Johnson saved the country from “the threat of Corbynism” as he led the Conservatives to a huge majority in the 2019 general election.

He said: “I think that he will deliver for this country and I think he would go on to win a general election with an ambitious program for continuous improvements, whether it’s to our health service, to housing, to the cost-of-living challenges, you know, and he’s getting on with the job at the moment.”

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant, who has thrown his support behind the Prime Minister, also said he thinks Boris Johnson will win a vote no of confidence.

Asked on Times Radio if the PM will win, the Lichfield MP said: “I think he is going to win.

“I think that something like two-thirds of the party will vote to support him and I really do wonder why it’s happening at this time.

“I mean, if I was planning a palace coup, I wouldn’t be doing it at this time. I think it’s not been well planned.”

Mr Fabricant went on to compare the situation to the confidence vote which Theresa May won, saying: “I’ve got a feeling that’s what’s going to happen this time too – and so it should.”

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “Tonight is a chance to end months of speculation and allow the Government to draw a line and move on, delivering on the people’s priorities.

“The PM welcomes the opportunity to make his case to MPs and will remind them that when they’re united and focused on the issues that matter to voters there is no more formidable political force.”