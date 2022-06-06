Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack has said he will back Boris Johnson in tonight's vote of no confidence.

The minister is the first Scottish Tory MP to publicly declare their intentions.

In a statement, Mr Jack said: "The Prime Minister has my full support, and I will be voting to back him tonight.

"He is showing tremendous leadership as we face major challenges at home and abroad. I have no doubt that my colleagues in the Parliamentary party will vote to show their confidence in the Prime Minister.”

The only other Scottish Tory MP to allude to tonight's vote of no confidence is West Aberdeenshire's Andrew Bowie.

In a video posted on Twitter, he said the summer session of parliament was looking to be "quite eventful."

"Yes, a lot to get done a lot in the government's programme businesses we're gonna be pushing through and a lot of other stuff going on, as well. Can't wait to get started," he said.

Mr Bowie has previously been critical of the Prime Minister, writing on his website last week that he was "utterly appalled by the events that were confirmed to have taken place in the Sue Gray Report."

“I know every MP will be considering how best to move forward from this. It is essential that whatever we decide, that decision is taken in the best interests of the country,” he added.

John Lamont, MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, last week told his local paper that “no one can be above the law”.

He is the parliamentary private secretary to Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, who is one of the frontrunners to replace Mr Johnson if he loses tonight's vote.

Mr Lamont told the Borders Telegraph: “Reading about these events that took place in Downing Street is sickening, especially for those of us who were unable to be with loved ones during lockdowns.”