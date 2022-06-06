Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack has said he will back Boris Johnson in tonight's vote of no confidence.
The minister is the first Scottish Tory MP to publicly declare their intentions.
Read More: Boris Johnson no confidence vote to take place today
In a statement, Mr Jack said: "The Prime Minister has my full support, and I will be voting to back him tonight.
"He is showing tremendous leadership as we face major challenges at home and abroad. I have no doubt that my colleagues in the Parliamentary party will vote to show their confidence in the Prime Minister.”
The only other Scottish Tory MP to allude to tonight's vote of no confidence is West Aberdeenshire's Andrew Bowie.
In a video posted on Twitter, he said the summer session of parliament was looking to be "quite eventful."
"Yes, a lot to get done a lot in the government's programme businesses we're gonna be pushing through and a lot of other stuff going on, as well. Can't wait to get started," he said.
Mr Bowie has previously been critical of the Prime Minister, writing on his website last week that he was "utterly appalled by the events that were confirmed to have taken place in the Sue Gray Report."
“I know every MP will be considering how best to move forward from this. It is essential that whatever we decide, that decision is taken in the best interests of the country,” he added.
John Lamont, MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, last week told his local paper that “no one can be above the law”.
He is the parliamentary private secretary to Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, who is one of the frontrunners to replace Mr Johnson if he loses tonight's vote.
Mr Lamont told the Borders Telegraph: “Reading about these events that took place in Downing Street is sickening, especially for those of us who were unable to be with loved ones during lockdowns.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel