BORIS Johnson’s cabinet have taken to social media to express their public support for the beleaguered Prime Minister ahead of a confidence vote by Tory MPs tonight.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said Mr Johnson had shown “strong leadership” on Covid and Ukraine and would continue to do so through the cost-of-living crisis.

He wrote on Twitter: “From the vaccine rollout to our response to Russian aggression, the PM has shown the strong leadership our country needs.

“I am backing him today and will continue to back him as we focus on growing the economy, tackling the cost of living and clearing the Covid backlogs.”

However he did not urge other Tory MPs to support him.

Mr Sunak had been seen until recently as the person most likely to succeed Mr Johnson until a row over his family’s tax affairs saw his popularity plummet.

The vote tonight will be secret, meaning public statements of support now may not translate into actual votes later on.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, a possible contender for the Tory leadership if a vacancy arises, said she was giving Mr Johnson her “100% backing” and urged colleagues to do likewise.

She tweeted: “The Prime Minister has my 100% backing in today's vote and I strongly encourage colleagues to support him.

“He has delivered on covid recovery and supporting Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

“He has apologised for mistakes made. We must now focus on economic growth.”

Mr Johnson chose to focus on Ukraine for his first public comment following the announcement of a vote, using a message on Twitter to highlight the rocket launchers being sent to Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab continued the ‘big picture’ theme.

He tweeted: “The PM has got the big calls right – securing life-saving vaccines, firing up our economy and standing up to Putin’s aggression against Ukraine.

“We need to back him, unite and focus on delivering the people’s priorities.”

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, a former Tory MSP and possible contender for leader, tweeted: “In 2019 Boris won with a majority of 80. He has delivered victories in seats we have never held before.

"On Covid, on Ukraine he has helped deliver a world leading response. He has my full confidence.”

Levelling Up secretary Michael Gove added: “I’ll be voting for Boris this evening.

“The PM got the big decisions right on Brexit and Covid. We need to focus now on defending Ukraine, driving levelling-up and generating growth.

“We need to move past this moment and unite behind Boris to meet these challenges.”

Writing on the ConservativeHome website, Mr Johnson’s chief of staff, the former Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay said the Government was working to address the country’s economic problems and to deliver the levelling-up agenda to reduce regional inequality.

He said: “To disrupt that progress now would be inexcusable to many who lent their vote to us for the first time at the last general election, and who want to see our Prime Minister deliver the changes promised for their communities.”

Dozens of other Tory MPs and ministers also tweeted public messages of support - some including a document setting out some of the Prime Minister’s achievements and explaining why Mr Johnson has an “unmatched electoral record”.

However International Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt, who is tipped as possible leader, conspicuously chose not to address the issue, tweeting about the D Day anniversary.

“Today I will be attending Portsmouth’s commemoration service to remember the efforts and sacrifice of #DDay. Privilege to have met so many who took part and proud of #Portsmouth role. #DDay78,” she wrote on Twitter.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack announced he would back Mr Johnson too.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he was standing by the Prime Minister despite having previously resigned from Boris Johnson’s Cabinet in 2020 when he was Chancellor.

He told BBC Radio 4: “I’m supporting the Prime Minister and I hope more of my colleagues do tonight. The Prime Minister will speak to my colleagues at the 1922 meeting tonight and then they will of course make up their own mind.

“And, as I say that, let me be clear, I love my party. I think there’s a lot that we can be proud of. It’s a very proud democratic party.

“No leader that I’ve known of my party has got 100% support from every single colleague but we make decisions through due process openly and transparently, and tonight is an opportunity to put all this behind us and get on with the job.”

He also said he thought Mr Johnson would win the confidence vote and it would “draw a line” under division over his leadership.

He said: “If he wins then that draws a line under this. If he wins, then that’s a win – and by the way I do think he will win, but that’s obviously a decision for all my colleagues.

“But at that point we draw a line under this because that’s, I think, more than anything, that is what the country wants to see. Is it right to have a vote? As I say, that’s a decision for my colleagues, I have full respect for them.

“We have this vote but, as a democratic party, you follow the rules and a win is a win and then we unite behind our leader and keep on delivering – that’s what this is about.”