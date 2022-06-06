BORIS Johnson has warned his MPs they will not be forgiven by their electors and only help the Tories’ opponents if they vote to remove him from office tonight.

In a three page appeal to save his job, the Prime Minister also held out the prospect of lower taxes and smalller government to help persuade wavering backbenchers.

Blaming the media and the opposition for creating distractions, he said tonight’s confidence vote was a “golden chance” to move on as a united party and “take this country forward”.

He said: “I am asking for your support tonight because I know how much we can achieve together.”

Listing a series of achievements in office, he said he and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were planning a new raft of measures to boost the post-Brexit economy in the coming weeks.

After growing complaints from Tories that he was going against the party’s low tax, small government traditions, he said: “We will cut the costs of governments. We will cut the costs of business. And we will cut the costs of families up and down the country.

“And we will of course devote all our energy to reducing the biggest single household outgoing of all - the tax bill.

“It must come down, and it will, because that is the best way to deliver the growth we need.”

Under Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak, the tax burden is at its highest since the 1950s, largely as a result of paying for the extraordinary expenditure incurred during the Covid pandemic.

The Prime Minister has written to Conservative MPs… https://t.co/d5BZv3sf8R pic.twitter.com/GmbuXqSmuf — Chris Mason (@ChrisMasonBBC) June 6, 2022

Urging Tory MPs to show “collective resolve” to help the country, the Prime Minister warned: “I do not believe our voters will lightly forgive us if - just when they need us most to be focussing on them - we appear once again to be focussing on Westminster politics.

“I am afraid the only beneficiaries will be our opponents.”

Acknowledging the problems caused by the Partygate scandal, but not fully accepting blame, he added: “I know that over recent months I have come under a great deal of fire, and I know that experience has been painful for the whole party.

“Some of that criticism has perhaps been fair, some less so.

“Where there have been valid points, I have listened and learned and made significant changes. And I will of course continue to listen and learn from colleagues about the improvements you wish to see.

“But I cannot stress too much that we have a golden chance to put this behind us now.

With your support, I believe that tonight we have a great prize within our grasp.

“We can put an end to the media’s favourite obsession.

“We can get on with the job without the noises off.

“And I am absolutely confident that if we can unite in the days ahead then in due course we will win again, repay the trust of the 14 million who voted for us, and continue to serve the country we love.”

Mr Johnson also used social media to promote his leadership over support for Ukraine, posting a picture of himself on the phone to President Zelenskyy.

He tweeted: "President @ZelenskyyUa just updated me on the ongoing battle against Russian aggression in the Donbas.

"It's clear the Ukrainian people will not bow to Russian brutality.

"We're unwavering in our mission of ensuring Ukraine is defended and supported for the long-term."