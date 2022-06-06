A POLL of Tory party members by the influential ConservativeHome website has found a majority want MPs to remove Boris Johnson from office tonight.

The survey found 55 per cent wanted Mr Johnson ousted, compared to 41% who said the party’s MPs should support the Prime Minister in a confidence vote.

However a snap YouGov poll found the opposite result, with 53% of Tory members saying MPs should support the PM and 42% saying they should topple him.

The same poll found Defence Secretary Ben Wallace was the narrow favourite among party members to replace Mr Johnson, with 12% support.

He was followed by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (11%), former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt (10%), International trade Secretary Penny Mordaunt (8%) and Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove both on 7%.

A third snap poll has found twice as many general electors want Tory MPs to remove Boris Johnson compared to those who want MPs to let him continue in office.

The Opinium poll conducted today among 2062 adults in Great Britain found 59 per cent thought Tory MPs should vote to remove Mr Johnson as their leader today.

That was more than twice the 28% of voters who want Tory MPs to keep him.

ConservativeHome editor Paul Goodman said that in April the website’s panel of more than 1,000 party members expressed overwhelming support for Mr Johnson staying in post.

Then, 35% thought he should resign compared to 58% against, and 7% undecided.

Today, the same question found 55% for resignation and 41% for him staying.

He said: “This is the first time that the panel has concluded that he should go, though the Prime Minister was at the foot of our Cabinet League Table last month, and in negative ratings.

To say that the position has worsened for him again since May 29, the date of our last survey, is a statement of the obvious, and I won’t attempt an exhaustive analysis of why this might be so.

“Other than to point out that the long period of Jubilee celebration hasn’t done him any good with the panel.

“For better or worse, party members don’t have a vote later today, and MPs must ultimately make what they believe is the right decision for the country (or so we hope).

“But at over a thousand replies in a day this is a very substantial survey return – our highest this year.

“And, for the record, the panel hasn’t changed much since it gave Johnson a 93 point approval rating in the wake of the 2019 general election.”