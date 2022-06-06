BORIS Johnson has lost the Scottish Conservative party, with four out of the party's six MPs calling for him to be removed from post.

John Lamont resigned as PPS to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to vote against the Prime Minister n in tonight’s confidence ballot.

In a statement, the MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk said he had left his junior role in the government "after considerable thought and reflection".

Tonight, I have voted against the Prime Minister in the Vote of Confidence.



I have also resigned as PPS to Liz Truss at @FCDOGovUK.



My statement below 👇 pic.twitter.com/SGNFHsWwAr — John Lamont MP 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@John2Win) June 6, 2022

Mr Lamont said: "I have loved working with the Foreign Secretary, the team at FCDO and, prior to that, at DCMS. However, tonight I will be voting against the Prime Minister in the Vote of Confidence."

He said he had "consulted widely" with constituents and had "received thousands of emails and had countless conversations about the Prime Minister’s performance over the last few weeks and months."

Mr Lamont said that the "unfortunate reality is that the government has become overwhelmed by these events, to the detriment of my constituents and people across the United Kingdom.

"The amazing work that this government is doing in Scotland and across the UK is increasingly being overshadowed.

“This has been an incredibly difficult decision. I know that many colleagues have been wrestling with their conscience today and I respect that some MPs will have reached a different conclusion.”

Meanwhile, Andrew Bowie, the MP for West Aberdeenshire said he had, "with a heavy heart" taken "the extremely tough decision to vote against the Prime Minister.

"I have not taken the decision lightly, at all, but after listening to my constituents.

"They remain understandably angry and upset at what has happened, this was the only choice for the good of the country."

Douglas Ross, the party's leader in Scotland said he could not in good faith back the Prime Minister.

Former Scottish Secretary David Mundell said he had also voted against the Prime Minister.

He said: "After a difficult couple of years and listening to the views of my constituents, I voted tonight for a fresh start and new leadership for our country."

After a difficult couple of years and listening to the views of my constituents, I voted tonight for a fresh start and new leadership for our country.

It means Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack, is increasingly at odds with his colleagues. He is, so far, the only Scottish Tory MP who has said he will back Mr Johnson in tonight's vote.

In a statement, Mr Jack said: "The Prime Minister has my full support, and I will be voting to back him tonight.

"He is showing tremendous leadership as we face major challenges at home and abroad. I have no doubt that my colleagues in the Parliamentary party will vote to show their confidence in the Prime Minister.”

David Duguid has been approached for comment.