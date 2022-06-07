HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) new Glasgow headquarters was officially opened yesterday.

The Glasgow Regional Centre and UK Government hub was formally opened by Jim Harra, HMRC’s First Permanent Secretary and Chief Executive.

Based at 1 Atlantic Square, the state-of-the-art building also accommodates the Cabinet Office's second headquarters. It is currently home to about 2,600 HMRC and around 270 Cabinet Office full-time equivalent (FTE) roles. By 2025, more than 3500 FTE civil servants will be based at the office.

Civil servants began moving into the premises on April 11. Spread across nine floors, HMRC said the office offers a modern and inclusive working environment and will enable collaborative working.

Jim Harra, who cut the ribbon at the opening, was joined by Sarah Harrison, Chief Operating Officer for the Cabinet Office. Also attending the event were Brian Redford, HMRC Senior Lead for the Glasgow Region, and Colin Cassé, HMRC’s Estates and Locations Director.

Jim Harra, HMRC’s Chief Executive and First Permanent Secretary, said: “I am delighted to mark the opening of our Glasgow Regional Centre and UK Government hub at 1 Atlantic Square.

“This development is an important part of HMRC’s transformation into a modern and digitally-advanced tax authority and cements our position as an important contributor to the economy and communities in and around Glasgow.

“The inclusive and flexible working environment has brought our people together and will create greater opportunities for collaboration to make it easier to deliver great services to our customers.”

HMRC also has a regional centre in Edinburgh and a specialist site at Gartcosh.

Earlier this year, the department announced they would retain a long-term presence in East Kilbride, which will become Phase 2 of the Glasgow Regional Centre.