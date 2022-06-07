HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) new Glasgow headquarters was officially opened yesterday.
The Glasgow Regional Centre and UK Government hub was formally opened by Jim Harra, HMRC’s First Permanent Secretary and Chief Executive.
Based at 1 Atlantic Square, the state-of-the-art building also accommodates the Cabinet Office's second headquarters. It is currently home to about 2,600 HMRC and around 270 Cabinet Office full-time equivalent (FTE) roles. By 2025, more than 3500 FTE civil servants will be based at the office.
Civil servants began moving into the premises on April 11. Spread across nine floors, HMRC said the office offers a modern and inclusive working environment and will enable collaborative working.
Jim Harra, who cut the ribbon at the opening, was joined by Sarah Harrison, Chief Operating Officer for the Cabinet Office. Also attending the event were Brian Redford, HMRC Senior Lead for the Glasgow Region, and Colin Cassé, HMRC’s Estates and Locations Director.
Jim Harra, HMRC’s Chief Executive and First Permanent Secretary, said: “I am delighted to mark the opening of our Glasgow Regional Centre and UK Government hub at 1 Atlantic Square.
“This development is an important part of HMRC’s transformation into a modern and digitally-advanced tax authority and cements our position as an important contributor to the economy and communities in and around Glasgow.
“The inclusive and flexible working environment has brought our people together and will create greater opportunities for collaboration to make it easier to deliver great services to our customers.”
HMRC also has a regional centre in Edinburgh and a specialist site at Gartcosh.
Earlier this year, the department announced they would retain a long-term presence in East Kilbride, which will become Phase 2 of the Glasgow Regional Centre.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here