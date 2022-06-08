BORIS Johnson has been accused of trying to cling to power despite Unionist leaders and politicians in Scotland refusing to back him as he was labeled a “lame duck Prime Minister”.

The Prime Minster survived a vote of no confidence by his own Conservative MPs on Monday, but more than 40 per cent of them said they had no confidence in his leadership – dealing his authority a huge blow.

Mr Johnson attempted to style out the situation as Prime Minister’s Questions, claiming that “absolutely nothing and no-one” is “going to stop us with getting on delivering for the British people”.

Labour former minister Dame Angela Eagle told the Commons: “This week’s events have demonstrated just how loathed this Prime Minister is and that’s only in his own party.

“As his administration is too distracted by its internal divisions to deal with the challenges we face, can the Prime Minister explain if 148 of his own backbenchers don’t trust him, why on earth should the country?”

Mr Johnson replied: “I can assure her in a long political career so far – barely begun – I’ve of course picked up political opponents all over and that is because this Government has done some very big and very remarkable things which they didn’t necessarily approve of.

“And what I want her to know is that absolutely nothing and no-one, least of all her, is going to stop us with getting on delivering for the British people.”

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford told MPs that “week after week, I've called on this Prime Minister to resign”.

He said: “I've been met with a wall of noise from the Tory benches. I thought they were trying to shout me down but all this time it turns out that 41% of them have been cheering me on.

“Let's be clear, at least the numbers don't lie. 41% of his own MPs have no confidence in him and 66 of (Scottish) MPs across the house don't support him, 97% of Scottish MPs want the Minister for the Union shown the door.

“We now have a lame duck Prime Minister presiding over a divided party in a disunited kingdom.

“How does the Prime Minister expect to continue when even Unionists leaders in Scotland won’t back him?”

But the Prime Minister tried to divert attention, thanking Mr Blackford for “his characteristic warm words.”

Addressing Mr Blackford, the PM added: “The biggest and most powerful and effective advocate of the United Kingdom over the last time I have been here, has been that man there.

“I don’t know how long he’s going to last here as leader of the SNP - long may he rest in place. He is the erudite that's keeping our kingdom together.”

Mr Blackford insisted that he will “be standing shoulder to shoulder with our First Minister as we take our country to independence”.

He said: “The Prime Minister is acting like Monty Python's Black Knights - running around declaring it’s just a flesh wound.

“No amount of delusion and denial will save the Prime Minister from the truth. This story won't go away until he goes away. For once in his life, he needs to wake up to reality.”

Mr Blackford added: “Prime Minister, it's over, it’s done. The Prime Minister has no options left but Scotland, Scotland has the choice of an independent future.

“It's not just the Prime Minister that we have zero confidence in - it's the broken Westminster system that puts a man like him in power.

“Can the Prime Minister tell us how it is democratic that Scotland is stuck with a Prime Minister we don't trust, a Conservative party we don't support and Tory governments we haven't voted for since 1955?”

But Mr Johnson pointed to the first independence referendum held in 2014 and claimed the “country”, by which he meant the UK, is independent following Brexit.

He said: “We had a referendum before, in 2014. I think he should respect the mandate of the people.

“And yes, he keeps saying that he wanted to get independence for his country. Our country is independent.

“And the only way that independence would ever be reversed is we had the disaster of a Labour-SNP coalition that takes us back into the EU.”